This FBI internet wanted poster, released Thursday, shows Ali Alzabarah, sought in connection with alleged spying on critics of Saudi Arabia on Twitter. Saudi Arabia, frustrated by growing criticism of its leaders and policies on social media, recruited two Twitter employees to spy on thousands of accounts that included prominent opponents, U.S. prosecutors have alleged. Investigators said Alzabarah is in Saudi Arabia. | FBI / VIA AP

World / Politics

Saudi king hosts CIA chief after trio are charged in U.S. with spying on Twitter users critical of royal family

AFP-JIJI

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia’s King Salman hosted the Central Intelligence Agency’s director Thursday, state media said, after three people were charged in the United States with spying on Twitter users critical of the royal family.

The king and Gina Haspel “discussed a number of topics of mutual interest,” the official Saudi Press Agency said, without offering details.

The meeting in Riyadh was attended by a number of Saudi officials, including Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and intelligence chief Khalid al-Humaidan.

Haspel’s visit comes after a U.S. court on Wednesday charged three people, including two Saudis, with spying on Twitter users critical of the kingdom’s royal family.

A senior Saudi official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the kingdom had not yet looked at the criminal complaint.

“But what I can tell you is that we expect all our citizens to abide by the laws of the countries in which they live,” the official told reporters in Washington.

The trio — including two former Twitter employees — allegedly worked to unmask the ownership details behind dissident Twitter accounts on behalf of someone prosecutors designated “Royal Family Member-1.

The Washington Post reported the latter to be Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler.

Ties between firm allies Washington and Riyadh have been strained over the brutal murder last year of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

A critic of Prince Mohammed, Khashoggi was killed and dismembered by Saudi agents inside the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul.

The CIA has reportedly concluded that the prince himself was closely linked to the murder, a charge vigorously denied by Riyadh.

The Saudi official said that President Donald Trump’s administration was aware that “Saudi Arabia is taking steps to deal with this issue.

“I think people are recognizing that a trial is underway, recognizing that it was a mistake that should not have happened,” he said of Khashoggi’s killing.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Monroe Civic Center in Monroe, Louisiana, Wednesday. A New York judge on Thursday ordered Trump to pay about $2 million to an array of charities to resolve a lawsuit alleging he misused his own charitable foundation to further his political and business interests.
Judge fines Trump $2 million for misusing charity foundation to fund his 2016 campaign, businesses
A judge Thursday ordered President Donald Trump to pay $2 million to an array of charities as a fine for misusing his own charitable foundation to further his political and business interests. N...
Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent leaves after appearing before a joint House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and Committee on Oversight and Reform for a deposition on Capitol Hill in Washington Oct. 15. House impeachment investigators released a transcript from Kent, a career official at the State Department, on Thursday.
Trigger words Trump had to hear in call to Ukraine leader: Investigations, Biden, Clinton
There were three words President Donald Trump wanted to hear from the Ukraine president: Investigations, Biden and Clinton. That's according to the transcript, released Thursday, of an impeachme...
A woman using a vaping device exhales smoke in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, last month. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Thursday that new government figures show more than 2,000 Americans have come down with vaping-related illnesses. Illnesses have occurred in every state but Alaska.
Vaping and chemicals in e-cigarettes may damage the heart, study says
Vaping devices and the chemicals they deliver — increasingly popular among teens — may damage the cardiovascular system, a study said Thursday, adding to a growing chorus of concern over injury and...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This FBI internet wanted poster, released Thursday, shows Ali Alzabarah, sought in connection with alleged spying on critics of Saudi Arabia on Twitter. Saudi Arabia, frustrated by growing criticism of its leaders and policies on social media, recruited two Twitter employees to spy on thousands of accounts that included prominent opponents, U.S. prosecutors have alleged. Investigators said Alzabarah is in Saudi Arabia. | FBI / VIA AP This FBI internet wanted poster, released Thursday, shows Ahmed Saad M. Almutairi, a person sought in connection with alleged spying on critics of Saudi Arabia on Twitter. | FBI / VIA AP

, , , , , , , , , ,