A currency trader stands near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) (left) and the foreign exchange rate between the dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul Thursday. | AP

Business

Rich South Koreans seen handing kids millions to shield agains estate taxes

by Yoojung Lee

Bloomberg

SINGAPORE – Some are barely old enough to walk and talk, much less understand the stock market. But thanks to South Korea’s tax laws, a growing number of children as young as 1 are sitting on shareholdings collectively worth millions of dollars.

These rich kids are increasingly appearing on stockholder registries as the aging tycoons who fueled South Korea’s postwar industrialization shift their stakes to descendants to avoid inheritance taxes that can reach 50 percent, the second-highest rate among OECD countries. By gifting shares now instead of passing them on at death, wealthy South Korean families can legally cut their tax bills.

While similar tax-minimization strategies are common around the world, gifted shares in other countries are often managed through trusts until children reach adulthood. In South Korea, where trusts offer few tax advantages and some tycoons are wary of relying on trustees from outside the family, the preference is to gift shares directly.

The result is a more transparent view of how the country’s corporate elite are passing on their wealth to younger generations. At the 59 South Korean business groups with assets exceeding 5 trillion won ($4.31 billion), at least 19 children under 18 are listed as owners of shares, according to company filings compiled by Bloomberg. Their combined value: about $29 million.

The biggest stake, worth about $20 million, is held by a 15-year-old great-grandson of Huh Man-jung, the founder of refinery-to-retail conglomerate GS Holdings Corp. At Hansae Yes24 Holdings Co., a Seoul-based apparel maker, four kids between 1 and 5 years old have combined holdings of about $1.3 million. Gifts to minors in South Korea exceeded 1 trillion won for the first time in 2017, up 56 percent from 2013, a ruling party lawmaker said in September, citing data he received from the National Tax Service.

Some have seized on the disclosures to argue that South Korea isn’t doing enough to combat income inequality. “It takes away hope for other youngsters,” said Park Ju-gun, president of corporate research firm CEOScore. “Whatever efforts they make, they can’t beat kids born rich.”

Still, there’s little sign that the government is in the mood to clamp down on dynastic wealth. A proposed revision to the tax code this year will, if passed, cut the rate of an additional inheritance levy on controlling stakes of companies.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Soybean crops are seen ready for harvest as Iowa farmers struggle with the impact of weather and ongoing tariffs resulting from the trade war between the United States and China that continues to effect their agricultural businesses in Ottumwa, Iowa Tuesday.
Hopes rise that lifting tariffs could allow U.S.-China trade accord
Prospects appear to have brightened for a preliminary breakthrough in the U.S.-China trade war after the two sides agreed to reduce some punitive tariffs on each other's goods as part of an initial...
Old American cars drive near the Habana Libre Hotel, former Havana Hilton, in February. The U.N G.eneral Assembly condemned the nearly 60-year-old U.S. embargo on Cuba Thursday for the 28th year in a row, calling for an end to it by a vote of 187 to three. Only Israel and Brazil voted with the U.S. against the resolution.
U.N. votes overwhelmingly to condemn U.S. embargo on Cuba
The U.N. General Assembly voted overwhelmingly Thursday to condemn the American economic embargo of Cuba for the 28th year, rejecting U.S. criticism of human rights violations there and criticizing...
A woman stands at a collapsable table washing dishes during a rally to protest the construction of the EuropaCity Commercial and Leisure Mall project in Gonesse near Paris last May. France's president announced that the controversial Europacity project will be discarded, AFP reported Thursday.
Macron scraps plans for €3 billion Franco-Chinese shopping mall near Paris amid environmental gripes
French President Emmanuel Macron has decided to scrap a €3 billion ($3.32 billion) shopping and leisure complex project that French retail group Auchan and Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda planned...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A currency trader stands near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) (left) and the foreign exchange rate between the dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul Thursday. | AP

, , , ,