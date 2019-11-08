A woman stands at a collapsable table washing dishes during a rally to protest the construction of the EuropaCity Commercial and Leisure Mall project in Gonesse near Paris last May. France's president announced that the controversial Europacity project will be discarded, AFP reported Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

Macron scraps plans for €3 billion Franco-Chinese shopping mall near Paris amid environmental gripes

PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron has decided to scrap a €3 billion ($3.32 billion) shopping and leisure complex project that French retail group Auchan and Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda planned to build just outside Paris, the Elysee Palace said on Thursday.

The EuropaCity project, which was to be located between the Roissy-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Le Bourget airports north of Paris, included features such as a circus and an indoor ski slope as well as shops and restaurants, and was supposed to open in 2027.

But the plans met with fierce opposition from environmentalists who argued that it would have destroyed one of the few large natural areas close to Paris.

“It was an outdated project, out of sync with our citizens’ aspirations. It stopped matching the way people consume today and tomorrow,” the French presidency said.

Alliages & Territoires, the company in charge of the EuropaCity project, said the decision to scrap the mall was “a mistake” and a blow to the economic and cultural development of the Val D’Oise region.

“This decision is also incoherent with the government’s will to attract investors in France as there is no investment without trust in the stability of the state’s position,” the statement said.

It is the second time Macron has dropped plans for a big construction project. In early 2018, he decided against the planned Notre-Dame-des-Landes airport near Nantes in western France.

The €580 million airport project had been in the planning stages for decades, but was blocked by environmentalists who occupied the site.

Macron has been a supporter of the fight against climate change since his election in 2017, with promises to “make our planet great again.” But his critics say that at home he has done little to address global warming and shied away from unpopular measures that would reduce carbon emissions.

