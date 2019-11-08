World / Science & Health

U.S. lab identifies rare new HIV strain from three blood samples taken in Congo

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – A U.S. pharmaceutical firm has identified a new subtype of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and said the finding showed that cutting edge genome sequencing is helping researchers stay ahead of mutations.

The strain, HIV-1 Group M subtype L, has been recorded in three people from blood samples taken between the 1980s and 2001, all in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Abbott laboratories told AFP on Thursday.

To classify a new subtype, three cases must be discovered independently, according to guidelines issued in 2000.

Group M is the most prevalent form of the HIV-1 virus. Subtype L is now the 10th of this group and the first to be identified since the guidelines were issued.

Antiretroviral drugs, which today can reduce the viral load of an HIV carrier to the point at which the infection is both undetectable and cannot be transmitted further, have generally performed well against a variety of subtypes, according to research.

But there is also some evidence of subtype differences in drug resistance.

“Since subtype L is part of the major group of HIV, Group M, I would expect current treatments to work with it,” Mary Rodgers, a principal scientist and head of the Global Viral Surveillance Program at Abbott told AFP.

She added that Abbott was making the sequence available to the research community to evaluate its impact on diagnostic testing, treatments and potential vaccines.

“In an increasingly connected world, we can no longer think of viruses being contained to one location,” added Carole McArthur, a professor of oral and craniofacial sciences at the University of Missouri Kansas City, who co-authored a paper on the finding in the Journal of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndromes (JAIDS).

“This discovery reminds us that to end the HIV pandemic, we must continue to out-think this continuously changing virus and use the latest advancements in technology and resources to monitor its evolution,” she added.

The third sample was collected 18 years ago but was difficult to sequence given technical constraints at the time.

Abbott said the breakthrough was possible thanks to next-generation sequencing technology that allowed scientists to build up an entire genome at higher speed and lower cost.

“This scientific discovery can help us ensure we are stopping new pandemics in their tracks,” Rodgers said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Alvin, an 11-year-old Albanian boy who was taken to Syria by his mother when she joined the Islamic State group, is accompanied to Damascus airport Wednesday by Red Cross and Red Crescent officials, after he was freed from a crowded detention camp. The boy, who found himself with no family in the al-Hol camp run by Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria after his mother and siblings died amid fighting, is heading home, to Italy, where his father lives.
'He comes from hell': Albanian boy taken by late mom to Syria when she joined Islamic State on wa...
An Albanian boy who was taken to Syria by his mother when she joined the Islamic State group has been freed from a crowded detention camp in northeastern Syria and is on track to return home to Ita...
Former top Russia adviser Fiona Hill, one of the first White House officials to cooperate in the Democrats' investigation of the Ukraine scandal, returns to a secure area in the Capitol where she testified last month to House impeachment investigators, in Washington Monday. Hill worked for former national security adviser John Bolton.
John Bolton declines to appear for impeachment inquiry
Former national security adviser John Bolton failed to show up for an interview with impeachment investigators Thursday, making it unlikely that he will provide any testimony to the House about Pre...
Handcuffed workers are escorted onto a bus for transportation to a processing center following a raid by U.S. immigration officials at a Koch Foods Inc., plant in Morton, Mississippi, in August. Three months after immigration agents arrested 680 Latino workers in a massive workplace sting at seven Mississippi chicken processing plants, a congressional committee plans a hearing into the raids and their effects, Thursday in Jackson, Mississippi.
House Democrat hits Trump's Mississippi chicken plant raids targeting illegal immigrants but not ...
A U.S. House committee chairman says it's "disappointing" that President Donald Trump's administration is selectively enforcing laws to apprehend immigrant workers who are in the U.S. illegally but...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

An HIV infected man lies on a bed at a hospital in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, in 2006. A U.S. pharmaceutical firm has identified a new subtype of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and said the finding showed that cutting-edge genome sequencing is helping researchers stay ahead of mutations. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,