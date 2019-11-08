In this photo made available Wednesday by the Center for Great Apes, Sandra, a 33-year old orangutan, settles into her new home at the Center for Great Apes in in Wauchula, Florida. Sandra was granted legal person-hood by a judge in Argentina. The judged ruled that Sandra is legally not an animal, but rather a nonhuman person, and thus entitled to rights. | KEITH STEIN / CENTER FOR GREAT APES / VIA AP

World

Orangutan Sandra, 33, granted legal person-hood settles into new Florida home

AP

WAUCHULA, FLORIDA – A 33-year-old orangutan granted legal person-hood by a judge in Argentina is settling into her new surroundings at the Center for Great Apes in central Florida.

Patti Ragan, director of the center in Wauchula, Florida, says Sandra is “very sweet and inquisitive” and adjusting to her new home. She was born in Germany and spent 25 years at the Buenos Aires Zoo before arriving in Florida on Tuesday.

“She was shy when she first arrived, but once she saw the swings, toys, and grassy areas in her new home, she went out to explore,” Ragan said. “She has met her caregivers here and is adjusting well to the new climate, environment, and the other great apes at the Center. This is the first time in over a decade that Sandra has had the opportunity to meet other orangutans, and she will meet them when she chooses. It is a new freedom for her, and one we are grateful to provide.”

Judge Elena Liberatori’s landmark ruling in 2015 declared that Sandra is legally not an animal, but a nonhuman person, thus entitled to some legal rights enjoyed by people, and better living conditions.

“With that ruling I wanted to tell society something new, that animals are sentient beings and that the first right they have is our obligation to respect them,” she told The Associated Press.

But without a clear alternative, Sandra remained at the antiquated zoo, which closed in 2016, until leaving for the U.S. in late September. She was in quarantine for a month at the Sedgwick County Zoo in Kansas before arriving in Florida.

At the center, Sandra joins 21 orangutans and 31 chimpanzees rescued or retired from circuses, stage shows and the exotic pet trade.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Alvin, an 11-year-old Albanian boy who was taken to Syria by his mother when she joined the Islamic State group, is accompanied to Damascus airport Wednesday by Red Cross and Red Crescent officials, after he was freed from a crowded detention camp. The boy, who found himself with no family in the al-Hol camp run by Kurdish forces in northeastern Syria after his mother and siblings died amid fighting, is heading home, to Italy, where his father lives.
'He comes from hell': Albanian boy taken by late mom to Syria when she joined Islamic State on wa...
An Albanian boy who was taken to Syria by his mother when she joined the Islamic State group has been freed from a crowded detention camp in northeastern Syria and is on track to return home to Ita...
Former top Russia adviser Fiona Hill, one of the first White House officials to cooperate in the Democrats' investigation of the Ukraine scandal, returns to a secure area in the Capitol where she testified last month to House impeachment investigators, in Washington Monday. Hill worked for former national security adviser John Bolton.
John Bolton declines to appear for impeachment inquiry
Former national security adviser John Bolton failed to show up for an interview with impeachment investigators Thursday, making it unlikely that he will provide any testimony to the House about Pre...
Handcuffed workers are escorted onto a bus for transportation to a processing center following a raid by U.S. immigration officials at a Koch Foods Inc., plant in Morton, Mississippi, in August. Three months after immigration agents arrested 680 Latino workers in a massive workplace sting at seven Mississippi chicken processing plants, a congressional committee plans a hearing into the raids and their effects, Thursday in Jackson, Mississippi.
House Democrat hits Trump's Mississippi chicken plant raids targeting illegal immigrants but not ...
A U.S. House committee chairman says it's "disappointing" that President Donald Trump's administration is selectively enforcing laws to apprehend immigrant workers who are in the U.S. illegally but...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

In this photo made available Wednesday by the Center for Great Apes, Sandra, a 33-year old orangutan, settles into her new home at the Center for Great Apes in in Wauchula, Florida. Sandra was granted legal person-hood by a judge in Argentina. The judged ruled that Sandra is legally not an animal, but rather a nonhuman person, and thus entitled to rights. | KEITH STEIN / CENTER FOR GREAT APES / VIA AP

, , ,