Japan to survey third-year university students

The education ministry said Thursday that it will launch a trial large-scale survey to understand the state of university education among third-year college students across the country.

The online survey will be conducted on some 410,000 students at 515 universities between Nov. 25 and Dec. 20. The findings will be used to help improve university education.

Respondents will answer questions, including whether there are classes given mainly in English, excluding language subjects, and whether university education is useful to gain knowledge and understanding in specialized fields.

The survey will also allow respondents to write freely about university education. Students will be able to use smartphones to join the survey, which is expected to take some 10 minutes to answer.

The ministry plans to disclose the outcome of the survey as early as April. It aims to conduct another trial before starting a full-fledged survey.

