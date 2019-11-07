Dutch police patrol Amsterdam's Schiphol airport after a suspicious incident proved to be a false alarm Wednesday. | REUTERS

World

Airline says false cockpit hijack alarm caused Schiphol airport alert

AP

SCHIPHOL, NETHERLANDS – An accidental hijack warning set off from the cockpit of a plane triggered a big security operation at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on Wednesday night, a Spanish airline and Dutch military police said.

Air Europa said in a tweet that the scare that sent emergency services rushing to the airport was a false alarm.

The warning that triggers hijack protocols at airports “was activated, by mistake,” on a plane that was bound for Madrid, the carrier tweeted. It did not say who activated the warning or how.

“Nothing has happened, all passengers are safe and sound waiting to fly soon. We deeply apologize,” the airline said.

The Dutch military police service earlier said it was responding to a suspicious situation at the airport on the outskirts of Amsterdam. Dutch media reported that heavily armed arrest teams and other emergency service forces were deployed to the airport.

The military police said in a tweet that it followed all protocols following the alarm and would now investigate how the report of a hijack or hostage situation came from the plane’s cockpit.

“The situation is now safe,” airport spokesman Dennis Muller told The Associated Press. “All flights can now depart.”

The local mayor responsible for the Schiphol region, Marianne Schuurmans, said it took two hours to give the all-clear signal.

“Further investigation by the military police must determine exactly what happened,” Schuurmans said.

Willem Schmid, president of the Association of Dutch Pilots, said there are two ways a pilot can raise the alarm in a hijacking situation — via the plane’s radio or by entering a code in its transponder, a device that communicates with air traffic control.

“Which was used and why, let’s investigate that so we can learn from it, so it doesn’t happen too often,” Schmid said in a telephone interview.

Dutch Justice Minister Ferd Grapperhaus said in a tweet that he was impressed by the “sharp and alert response of authorities and services, both local and national.”

By late evening, an AP photographer at the airport’s main entrance said the situation appeared calm, with military police and civilian police officers visible inside the building. Cars picking up and dropping off passengers continued to arrive as normal.

Many departing flights were delayed, but the airport said in a statement that “regular operation” had resumed.

The alert in the Netherlands came as Milan’s Malpensa Airport was briefly closed while police investigated a suspicious item in someone’s luggage that turned out to be a harmless computer part. Flights were taking off and landing normally during that time.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Roger Stone, former campaign adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives for his criminal trial on charges of lying to Congress, obstructing justice and witness tampering at the U.S. District Court in Washington Wednesday.
Roger Stone lied because 'truth looked bad' for Trump: prosecutors
Prosecutors in the trial of Roger Stone told jurors Wednesday that the longtime Donald Trump confidant repeatedly lied to Congress "because the truth looked bad" for the president. The opening a...
Boris Johnson, U.K. prime minister and leader of Conservative Party, speaks during the official launch of the party's general election campaign at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, England., on Wednesday. The prime minister's bid to win a Conservative majority in the U.K.'s Dec. 12 general election was rocked by the resignation of Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns on Wednesday, just minutes before he launched the campaign.
Johnson tries to shake off rocky start as U.K. election campaign begins
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told British voters Wednesday that they have to back his Conservatives if they want an end to Brexit delays, as he tried to shake off a rocky start to the governing par...
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co's logo is seen at its headquarters in Tokyo last year.
Takeda's dengue vaccine said effective overall in study but with major limitation
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.'s experimental dengue vaccine was highly effective at preventing the mosquito-borne disease in a late stage study, but it failed to protect against one type of the virus i...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Dutch police patrol Amsterdam's Schiphol airport after a suspicious incident proved to be a false alarm Wednesday. | REUTERS

, , , ,