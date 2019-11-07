A man holds his smartphone in front of the New York Times building in New York last fall. The New York Times said Wednesday that profits slipped in the third quarter as declines in advertising revenues offset gains in its digital subscription efforts.The prestigious daily said it now has more than 4 million "digital only" subscribers and a total subscriber base of 4.9 million, with 500,000 outside the United States. | AFP-JIJI

Business

Advertising woes hit NY Times as digital subscriptions grow

AFP-JIJI

NEW YORK – The New York Times said Wednesday that profits slipped in the third quarter as declines in advertising revenues offset gains in its digital subscription efforts.

The prestigious U.S. daily said it now has more than 4 million “digital only” subscribers and a total subscriber base of 4.9 million, with 500,000 outside the United States.

Net profit for the quarter slid 34 percent from a year ago to $16.4 million, while total revenues rose 2.7 percent to $429 million.

But while the Times increased revenue from its subscriber base, ad revenues were down for both print and digital.

Overall ad revenue declined 6.7 percent from a year ago, including a 7.9 percent fall from print and 5.4 percent drop in digital.

“Like other publishers, we’re seeing continued turbulence in the digital advertising space,” said Mark Thompson, president and chief executive officer of the New York Times Co.

“We remain confident in our strategy, which has a particular focus now on major advertising relationships like the recently announced multi-year deal with Verizon, one of the largest commercial agreements in our history, and on new advertising opportunities like podcasting, where we are seeing spectacular growth.”

Thompson said the news organization was “on track to hit 10 million subscriptions by 2025 and now believe at least 2 million of those will come from markets outside the United States.”

Shares the company slipped 6.8 percent in early Wall Street trade to $29.76.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

SoftBank Group Corp. boss Masayoshi Son discusses the company's latest financial results during a news conference Wednesday in Tokyo. SoftBank suffered its first quarterly operating loss in 14 years, taking a hit from investments in startups such as WeWork and Uber.
SoftBank Group logs ¥704 billion quarterly loss amid Uber, WeWork turmoil
SoftBank Group Corp. on Wednesday reported its first quarterly operating loss in 14 years — ¥704.4 billion (about $6.5 billion) — after writing down the value of a string of marquee investments, in...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks edge up on weaker yen, hopes for U.S.-China trade improvement
Tokyo stocks added moderate gains Wednesday thanks to the yen's weakening and unabated expectations for progress in the ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiations. The 225-issue Nikkei averag...
Image Not Available
Dollar rises to around ¥109 in Tokyo
The dollar firmed to around ¥109 in calm Tokyo trading Wednesday. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥108.97-97, up from ¥108.78-78 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at &...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A man holds his smartphone in front of the New York Times building in New York last fall. The New York Times said Wednesday that profits slipped in the third quarter as declines in advertising revenues offset gains in its digital subscription efforts.The prestigious daily said it now has more than 4 million "digital only" subscribers and a total subscriber base of 4.9 million, with 500,000 outside the United States. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,