FBI arrests Puerto Rico senator, 7 more in corruption probe

AP

SAN JUAN – FBI agents in Puerto Rico have arrested Sen. Abel Nazario and seven other people as part of an investigation into corruption.

FBI spokeswoman Limary Cruz said that the U.S. Attorney’s Office would issue more details soon. She declined further comment.

Puerto Rico Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz asked for Nazario’s resignation after his arrest early Wednesday. Nazario spokesman Edgardo Rosado said that he is innocent.

Federal authorities had previously arrested Nazario in September 2018 and accused him defrauding his employees while serving as mayor of the southwest town of Yauco. He is awaiting trial in that case.

At the time, Nazario was vice president of the governor’s New Progressive Party.

