Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar rises to around ¥109 in Tokyo

JIJI

The dollar firmed to around ¥109 in calm Tokyo trading Wednesday.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥108.97-97, up from ¥108.78-78 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1079-1079, down from $1.1136-1136, and at ¥120.74-74, down from ¥121.15-15.

The dollar traded around ¥109.10 in the early morning, carrying over its strength in overnight trading backed by the stronger-than-expected U.S. nonmanufacturing index for October released by the Institute for Supply Management and a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates.

The greenback was pushed down to levels around ¥109 by Japanese exporters’ selling later in the morning. The Nikkei stock average’s failure to extend its gain also dampened buying sentiment.

“The dollar’s advance against the yen since Tuesday took a pause,” an asset manager said.

An official at a foreign exchange margin trading service company observed that individual investors shifted to the sell side when the dollar rose above ¥109.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

SoftBank Group Corp. boss Masayoshi Son discusses the company's latest financial results during a news conference Wednesday in Tokyo. SoftBank suffered its first quarterly operating loss in 14 years, taking a hit from investments in startups such as WeWork and Uber.
After WeWork and Uber turmoil, SoftBank lurches into the red
SoftBank Group Corp. on Wednesday reported its first quarterly operating loss in 14 years — ¥704.4 billion (about $6.5 billion) — after writing down the value of a string of...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks edge up on weaker yen, hopes for U.S.-China trade improvement
Tokyo stocks added moderate gains Wednesday thanks to the yen's weakening and unabated expectations for progress in the ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiations. The 225-issue Nikkei averag...
Image Not Available
Japan beverage-maker AGF to launch trial sales of domestic coffee around 2022
Beverage-maker Ajinomoto AGF Inc. will launch trial sales of coffee made from beans grown on Tokunoshima, an island in Kagoshima Prefecture, in around 2022. The Ajinomoto Co. subsidiary a...

,