Business / Corporate

Mitsubishi to shut Singapore oil-trading unit after losses by trader

Reuters

Trading house Mitsubishi Corp. said Wednesday it will shut down a Singapore unit that trades crude oil and petroleum products after alleging earlier that a trader racked up $320 million of losses in unauthorized trading.

Mitsubishi said the unit, Petro-Diamond Singapore, “has confirmed after closing the positions concerned, it will realize a loss of approximately ¥34.2 billion ($314 million) before taxes, which could put the subsidiaries final debt as high as ¥30.8 billion.”

Mitsubishi Corp., Japan’s biggest trading house by sales, said in September the trader at Petro-Diamond had lost $320 million through unauthorized transactions in crude oil derivatives and that the matter had been reported to the police.

The trader later denied wrongdoing in a statement issued through a lawyer.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Japan's Konoike and Philippines' MacroAsia tie up for airport staffing business
Japanese logistics firm Konoike Transport Co. and Philippine aviation service firm MacroAsia Corp. have teamed up to develop airport ground operation staffing in Japan where the number of foreign t...
A woman walks past a Descente Ltd. advertisement in Osaka. The sportswear-maker downgraded its business outlook because South Korean customers are shunning its products amid soured diplomatic ties between Japan and South Korea.
Descente slashes net profit outlook by 82% amid South Korea boycott of Japanese goods
Sportswear-maker Descente Ltd. on Wednesday sharply slashed its net profit outlook for fiscal 2019, hit by a widespread boycott of Japanese products in its mainstay South Korean market. The sell...
The Trump administration said on Tuesday it will be auctioning off nearly 4 million acres (1.6 million hectares) of land in Arctic Alaska for oil development next month, and it is promising much more territory will be open to development in the future.
Trump administration to auction off Arctic Alaskan oil and gas sites next month
The Trump administration said on Tuesday it will be auctioning off nearly 4 million acres (1.6 million hectares) of land in Arctic Alaska for oil development next month, and it is promising much mo...

, , ,