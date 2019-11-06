Water bottles are placed on the washstands of a restroom in Haneda Airport on Wednesday morning as the water supply was cut off at its domestic terminals. | KYODO

Water cut off at Tokyo's Haneda Airport terminals amid construction work

Kyodo

Water supply was cut off to the domestic terminals at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Wednesday morning due to construction work, according to the operator of the terminal buildings.

Disruptions to the water supply began around 9 a.m. in two domestic terminals, affecting restaurants and restrooms, Japan Airport Terminal Co. said.

Water was restored to Terminal 1 from around noon, but was still suspended in Terminal 2 as of noon, while overall flights and the international terminal were unaffected.

In a conflicting report, a body commissioned by the central government to provide water to the airport said that the water was stopped after quality abnormalities were detected.

“We can’t wash our hands or prepare meals,” a female employee at a curry restaurant said as water continued to be unavailable at 10 a.m., the eatery’s opening hour. “I’m not sure when we can open the store.”

Water bottles were provided in the restrooms for travelers to wash their hands throughout the morning.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, no irregularities were found with the water pipes it manages. The airport told the Tokyo government that the water supply at the main valve was shut off due to construction work at the terminals.

“The airport is the gateway to Japan, and this doesn’t provide a good image for foreigners,” said a 35-year-old businessman heading to Okinawa for work. “I hope (the water supply) will be restored soon.”

