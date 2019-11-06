National

Kengo Kuma, designer of new National Stadium, laments Tokyo Olympic marathon's move north

JIJI

The designer of the new National Stadium, the main venue for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, expressed his remorse over the change of venue for the Olympic marathon events from the capital to Sapporo.

The venue change was “very regrettable,” Kengo Kuma said in a lecture Tuesday at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward. The starting and finishing lines for the marathon races were initially set at the stadium in Tokyo.

The new National Stadium, whose roof is made of wood, is designed to harmonize with the gingko tree-lined Jingu Gaien outer gardens of the Meiji Shrine.

“It’s impressive to see marathon runners running along the ginkgo trees,” Kuma said. With such runners, “the streets look completely different,” he also said.

“I wanted to see (Olympic marathon runners) enter the stadium of wood from the Gaien forest,” Kuma went on to say.

While showing some understanding over the venue change, the architect said, “The Olympic Games are designed to celebrate the (host) city.”

It is “a little sad” that the marathon events will not be held in Tokyo as they are supposed to “celebrate the most beautiful part of the city,” he continued.

Last week, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government accepted the International Olympic Committee’s decision to move the 2020 Summer Olympic marathon and race walk events from Tokyo to Sapporo to avoid the summer heat.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Shizuho Ido (left) and Wataru Kirikoshi attend a panel discussion held at the U.N. headquarters in New York on Tuesday to mark World Tsunami Awareness Day.
On World Tsunami Day, Japanese students at U.N. share lessons learned from disasters
Two Japanese high school students Tuesday stressed the importance of sharing lessons learned from past disasters at a panel discussion to mark World Tsunami Awareness Day, held at the U.N. headquar...
South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (left) shakes hands with David Stilwell, U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asia and the Pacific, Wednesday in Seoul.
Top U.S. official visits Seoul as Japan-South Korea face looming deadline to rescue GSOMIA pact
Japan and South Korea are showing the first signs of a thaw in their yearlong feud. But it's unclear whether ties between the two U.S. allies will warm fast enough to save a key intelligence-sha...
Firefighters conduct an investigation in the remains of Shuri Castle's Seiden main hall in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, on Tuesday. Buildings located together with the UNESCO World Heritage site were destroyed by a major fire last week.
Problem with electrical equipment could have caused inferno at Okinawa's Shuri Castle: police
A problem with electrical equipment might have caused the fire last week that destroyed Shuri Castle, a symbol of Okinawa located at a UNESCO World Heritage site, police sources have said.

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Kengo Kuma | KYODO

, , , , , ,