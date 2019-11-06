Firefighters conduct an investigation in the remains of Shuri Castle's Seiden main hall in Naha, Okinawa Prefecture, on Tuesday. Parts of the World Heritage site were destroyed by a major fire last week. | KYODO

Power line problems may have caused inferno at Okinawa's Shuri Castle, police say

NAHA, OKINAWA PREF. – A power line problem might have caused a fire last week that destroyed Shuri Castle, a symbol of Okinawa located at a World Heritage site, police sources said Tuesday.

A surveillance camera captured flashing light at the left rearside of the burned-down Seiden main hall of the castle’s first floor shortly before and after the fire started at around 2:34 a.m. on Thursday, separate sources familiar with the situation said.

When the fire broke out, a thermo-sensitive sensor at the building activated, and the police sources said footage from other security cameras showing a flame flaring up on the first floor has been obtained.

The police believe that the fire, which engulfed seven wooden buildings, occupying a total of more than 4,000 square meters, is unlikely to have been caused by arson.

After also hearing from witnesses, police increasingly suspect the blaze spread from the main hall’s northeastern side, because of problems with the electrical system, the sources said.

At the first meeting of ministers related to the reconstruction of the castle held Wednesday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said: “Shuri Castle is an extremely important architectural structure that symbolizes Okinawa’s pride. The government will make utmost efforts with responsibility, including allocating necessary financial resources, so that the castle will be reconstructed as soon as possible.”

Since Friday, police have been conducting on-site investigations with firefighters to determine the cause. They have recovered a large lighting panel from the north side of the main hall, but there were no signs of any short-circuiting in it as of Tuesday, according to the sources.

Workers were preparing the venue for a theatrical play performance at the courtyard in front of the main building until 1½ hours before the fire broke out, but they used power outlets located at Hoshinmon, a nearby entrance area, not from the building, the sources said.

The performance was scheduled to be presented as part of the castle’s annual festival, which started on Oct. 27 and was supposed to last until last Sunday.

