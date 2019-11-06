Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks as Yemen President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi is seen in the background during a signing ceremony of a Saudi-brokered deal between Yemen's government and southern separatists to end a power struggle in the southern port of Aden, in Riyadh on Tuesday. | SAUDI PRESS AGENCY / HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS

World

Yemen's government and separatists sign deal to stop infighting so they can focus on Houthi foes

AP

CAIRO – Yemen’s internationally recognized government signed a power-sharing deal on Tuesday with southern separatists backed by the United Arab Emirates. The deal aims to end months of infighting in the country’s south.

The two groups are in an alliance against Yemen’s Houthi rebels. But their deadly clashes have exposed a potential rift in the anti-Houthi bloc and threatened to further destabilize the Arab world’s poorest country.

Saudi Arabia’s state TV broadcast the signing ceremony in the Saudi capital, Riyadh. That’s where Yemen’s president, Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, has been in exile since 2014, when the Houthis took control of the capital Sanaa and much of northern Yemen.

In August, the UAE-backed southern separatists took control of Aden, the temporary capital, from forces loyal to Hadi, which are backed by Saudi Arabia.

Tuesday’s power-sharing deal allows for President Hadi to return to Aden and envisages a new Cabinet.

A copy of the deal obtained by The Associated Press also shows the separatists agreed to disband their militias, which would be integrated into Hadi’s forces within three months.

In return, the southern separatists are to take part in United Nations-brokered talks between Hadi’s government and the Houthi rebels.

Those talks aim to end the wider conflict in Yemen, which has killed tens of thousands of people and caused near-famine conditions in some areas.

The agreement further dictates that both sides pull their forces out of Aden, and says all sides would be under the Saudi-led coalition’s control. It leaves only a unit of the presidential guard in Aden to protect Hadi, while coalition forces will protect the southern separatists’ leaders.

Peter Salisbury, Yemen expert at the Crisis International Group, a Brussels-based think tank, said the agreement solves two short-term problems, if it can be successfully implemented. It prevents a war-within-a-war between the southern separatists and Hadi’s government. It also provides more credibility to future government negotiations with the Houthis.

However, Salisbury cautioned that the agreement “is loosely worded, and open to interpretation … and sets an ambitious timeline for implementation.”

Attending the ceremony were Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Abu Dhabi’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Also present was Aidarous al-Zubaidi, the head of the secessionist Southern Transitional Council.

Saudi Arabia has in the past weeks increased its military presence in southern Yemen, airlifting in additional troops, armored vehicles, tanks and other military equipment.

The UAE has since July been pulling troops out of Yemen, leaving the coalition with a weakened ground presence and fewer tactical options.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

The touch screen of a voting machine is seen during early voting in Sandy Springs, Georgia, last year. New voting machines that combine touchscreens with paper ballots are getting a limited test run in Georgia. It's part of an effort to meet a court-ordered deadline to retire the old touchscreen-only system before any votes are cast in 2020.
Georgia tests new voting system before ambitious 2020 switch as deadline to ditch paperless machi...
Voters and election supervisors testing Georgia's new voting machines gave favorable reviews Tuesday, despite some opening glitches reported by five of six pilot counties, as the state rushes to me...
A police officer talks to people who sit on the ground after being freed from an Islamic rehabilitation center in Ibadan, Nigeria, Tuesday.
Nigerian police free 259 apparent captives from Islamic institution, bringing recent rescues to n...
Nigerian police have freed 259 people from an Islamic rehabilitation center in the southwestern city of Ibadan, police said on Tuesday, taking the number rescued from abusive institutions since Sep...
U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland (center) arrives for a interview with the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Capitol Hill in Washington Oct. 17. House investigators released more transcripts Tuesday in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, including hundreds of pages of testimony from Kurt Volker, the former special envoy to Ukraine, and Sondland.
Quid pro quo: In reversal, diplomat tells impeachment probe he knew why U.S. aid to Ukraine was w...
In a striking reversal, a top diplomat revised his testimony in the House impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump to acknowledge he understood that U.S. aid to Ukraine was being withheld unti...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks as Yemen President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi is seen in the background during a signing ceremony of a Saudi-brokered deal between Yemen's government and southern separatists to end a power struggle in the southern port of Aden, in Riyadh on Tuesday. | SAUDI PRESS AGENCY / HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS

, , , , , ,