A U.S. Sea Dragon helicopter crew member looks on as they prepare for takeoff from Britain's RFA Cardigan Bay landing ship in the Gulf waters off Bahrain stand next to a rigid-hull inflatable boat during the International Maritime Exercise (IMX), on Tuesday. IMX is a joint military exercise involving assets and personnel from more than 50 partner nations and seven international organizations. | AFP-JIJI

World

U.S. Navy prepares allies to 'protect navigation' in Gulf

AFP-JIJI

ON, BOARD THE RFA CARDIGAN BAY IN THE GULF – The United States is training Gulf allies to “protect navigation” in the region’s troubled waterways, as Washington seeks to build an alliance of friendly nations to contain Iran.

The three-weeklong U.S. International Maritime Exercise (IMX) that began on Oct. 21 comes after a number of commercial vessels were attacked in the Gulf from May, ratcheting up regional tensions.

Washington and other Western powers blamed the incidents on Iran, but Tehran has denied any involvement.

The IMX is the second largest maritime exercise of its kind, with 5,000 personnel, 40 vessels and 17 aircraft from 50 countries deployed to the strategic waterway that separates Iran from the pro-U.S. Arab Gulf monarchies.

“This is the first time we are taking part in the IMX,” the head of a Saudi naval de-mining team, Ali Bin Shreidi, told AFP aboard the Cardigan Bay, a British Royal Fleet Auxiliary landing ship dock, 40 miles (65 km) off the Bahrain coast.

The officer and his three-member team were participating in the day’s exercises dedicated to de-mining.

“We are here … to increase our capabilities and share our expertise in fighting mines, in order to protect navigation.”

In June, the U.S. Navy alleged that a mine resembling Iranian weaponry was used in an attack on the Japanese-owned Kokuka Courageous tanker that was targeted as it passed through the Gulf of Oman.

Then in July, Iranian Revolutionary Guards seized a British-flagged oil tanker, holding it for more than two months before releasing the vessel.

In response to the incidents, the U.S. formed a naval coalition to protect navigation in a waterway that is critical to global oil supplies.

Bahrain, which hosts the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, joined the U.S.-led naval coalition in August. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates followed suit in September.

The United Kingdom and Australia are the principal Western partners to have agreed to send warships to escort commercial shipping in the Gulf.

Animosity between Tehran and Washington has soared since the U.S. unilaterally abandoned a multinational deal on curbing Iran’s nuclear program last year and reimposed heavy sanctions on the Islamic republic.

Most European states have declined to participate in the naval coalition, fearful of undermining their efforts to save the nuclear accord with Iran, which was badly weakened by the U.S. withdrawal.

