Sonia Guajajara listens to a question during an interview in Lisbon Tuesday. Sonia Guajajara, a former Brazilian vice presidential candidate and a prominent voice in efforts to protect the Amazon, told the Associated Press her delegation is visiting a dozen European countries trying to recruit political support against incursions by loggers and cattle ranchers in the Amazon and the destruction of tropical rainforest. | AP

Brazilian indigenous group seeks European support for Amazon rainforest protection

LISBON – A delegation of Brazilian indigenous leaders is seeking to recruit European political support against incursions by loggers and cattle ranchers in the Amazon and the destruction of rainforest.

Sonia Guajajara, a former Brazilian vice presidential candidate, is a prominent voice in efforts to protect the Amazon. She tells The Associated Press her group is visiting a dozen European countries in a 35-day tour.

She said Tuesday that the delegation is meeting with political and religious leaders, companies and activists.

The group wants the European Union to scrap a planned trade deal with Latin America that they say would bring further clearing of Amazon land.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro wants to ease restrictions on the development of nature reserves and indigenous lands.

European countries have invested in rainforest protection programs.

