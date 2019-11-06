Syrian refugees rest inside the Temporary Accommodation Centre in Kokkinotrimithia, some 20 km outside Nicosia, on Tuesday. Cyprus police said they towed to shore 131 migrants, almost all from Syria, after they were sighted on an overcrowded boat off the Mediterranean island's northwest tip. The boat with 129 Syrians, one Lebanese and an Egyptian on board was located 5 nautical miles off the coast by a patrol vessel and tugged to Latchi harbor. | AFP-JIJI

Cyprus detains Syrian pair for alleged human trafficking over boat filled with 131 migrants

NICOSIA – Cyprus police said Tuesday that they detained two Syrian men on suspicion of human trafficking following the arrival of a boat loaded with 131 Syrian migrants on the island nation’s northeastern coast.

Police said the two men were aboard another vessel that had shadowed the boat ferrying the migrants as it approached the Cypriot coastline on Monday.

Cypriot authorities had tracked the movements of the migrants’ boat by radar.

The men, ages 43 and 53, were arrested after a marine police patrol boat intercepted their vessel off the Akamas nature preserve.

Both men face charges including aiding and abetting the illegal entry of migrants in Cyprus and people trafficking by a sea route.

All 131 migrants, including five women and eight minors, were taken to a reception center on the capital’s outskirts.

In a separate incident in Croatia, police said they discovered nine migrants early Tuesday crammed in a bolted crate at the back of a van. The migrants included three men, two women and four minors who said they were from Iran and Iraq. The 21-year-old Ukrainian national who drove the van was arrested for suspected human smuggling.

