U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addresses the President's Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons in Washington Oct. 29. Pompeo had achieved the seemingly impossible in Donald Trump's Washington — pleasing the mercurial president. But that wiliness has reached its limits. Pompeo is now facing fire over accusations he ducked from standing up for the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, whose sacking is a key part of the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry into Trump. | AFP-JIJI

Facing impeachment inquiry tumult in Washington, Mike Pompeo heads to Germany

WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is heading overseas to improve relations with Germany as he comes under increasing criticism at home for his role in the events that led to the impeachment inquiry.

The State Department said Tuesday that Pompeo will meet with German officials to discuss a European pipeline project opposed by the U.S. He will also join festivities to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Pompeo is also expected to visit a U.S. Army base where he served in the 1980s.

The trip comes at a turbulent time amid the release of transcripts of testimony in the impeachment inquiry. Diplomats have said Pompeo failed to halt a White House effort to improperly press Ukraine for dirt on President Donald Trump’s rivals.

