Number of visitors to Tokyo Motor Show rose 70 percent from 2017 to reach 1.3 million

The number of visitors to the 46th Tokyo Motor Show totaled 1.3 million, topping 1 million for the first time in 12 years, the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, the main organizer of the event, said Tuesday.

The figure rose some 70 percent from 770,000 for the previous show in 2017.

In recent years, the number of visitors to the biennial event had been dropping and many foreign automakers decided to skip this year’s show, which was held from Oct. 24 through Monday.

This year’s event showcased not only new vehicles but also a variety of the latest technologies in cooperation with different industries, including the electronics and information technology sectors, to achieve JAMA’s goal of drawing 1 million visitors.

“At the next motor show, in two years’ time, we again want to present something that far exceeds people’s imagination,” said JAMA Chairman Akio Toyoda, who is also the president of Toyota Motor Corp.