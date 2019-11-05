Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar rises to around ¥108.80 in Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar rose to around ¥108.80 in Tokyo trading Tuesday amid growing hopes for progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥108.78-78, up from ¥107.96-96 at the same time on Friday. The euro was at $1.1136-1136, down from $1.1163-1163, and at ¥121.15-15, up from ¥120.52-52. The Tokyo market was closed Monday for a national holiday.

After surpassing ¥108.60 in overseas trading the previous day, the dollar kept firming in the Tokyo morning on the back of recent comments by U.S. President Donald Trump and his commerce chief suggesting that the United States and China are striving toward signing the so-called phase one trade deal.

The greenback gained further ground to top ¥108.80 in the afternoon in response to the Nikkei stock average’s continued surge.

Besides hopes for moves toward an end to the U.S.-China trade conflict, the stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report for October, released Friday, underpinned the dollar vis-a-vis the yen, an official at a major Japanese bank said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Fujifilm to make Fuji Xerox a wholly owned unit
Fujifilm Holdings Corp. said Tuesday it will turn Fuji Xerox Co. into a wholly owned subsidiary by acquiring an additional 25 percent from Xerox Co. of the United States for $2.3 billion. The de...
Image Not Available
Nikkei ends above 23,000 for first time in 13 months following Wall Street surge
Tokyo stocks staged a sharp rebound on Tuesday, allowing the benchmark Nikkei average to finish above 23,000 for the first time in nearly 13 months. The 225-issue Nikkei average closed up...
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang looks at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Third Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership summit in Bangkok on Monday.
What's the RCEP, and what happened to the TPP?
When it comes to sweeping global free-trade agreements, U.S. President Donald Trump isn't the only party pooper. Two years after Trump withdrew the U.S. from a 12-nation deal known as the TPP, Indi...

, , ,