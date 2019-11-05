Toshiba will launch a consortium to develop new services using connected devices and ultrafast next-generation networks. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Corporate

Toshiba to launch consortium with 100 firms in Japan to develop 'internet of things' tech

Kyodo

Toshiba Corp. said Tuesday it will launch a consortium with some 100 companies in Japan to develop new services using connected devices and ultrafast next-generation networks.

“We need to create a world where not just one particular company holds on to data but (several companies) collaborate,” Toshiba Corporate Vice President Taro Shimada told a news conference in Tokyo, calling for collaboration on “internet of things” technologies.

SoftBank Corp., utility Tokyo Gas Co., and major electronics makers Kyocera Corp. and Denso Corp. are among the firms expected to participate, Toshiba said.

Internet of things services can range from industrial machines at a factory transmitting data about the production process and household appliances controlled remotely by smartphones to wearable devices equipped with sensors tracking and sending information about the human body.

Toshiba itself has started a service called “ifLink” for smartphones that enables people to connect with home appliances or motion sensor devices.

Toshiba aims to launch the consortium, named “ifLink Open Community,” in the fiscal year starting in April 2020.

Internet of things services are expected to expand further in the future with the launch of ultrafast 5G mobile communications networks next year in Japan.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron taste wine as they visit the French pavilion at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai on Tuesday. Xi reportedly is considering the possibility of visiting the United States soon.
China reviewing locations in U.S. where Xi might sign trade deal with Trump
China is reviewing locations in the U.S. where President Xi Jinping would be willing to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump to sign the first phase of a trade deal between the world's two largest...
Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies at a House Financial Services Committee hearing examining the company's plan to launch a digital currency on Capitol Hill in Washington Oct. 23.
From toast of the town to toxic: Facebook CEO on outs with Democrats
Mark Zuckerberg's social network in Washington is shrinking. Bipartisan hostility against Facebook has been building for months, fueled by a series of privacy scandals, the site's role in...
Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda delivers a speech in Nagoya on Tuesday.
Kuroda says Bank of Japan's extra easing won't be limited to interest rate cuts
Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said Tuesday additional monetary easing by the central bank will not be limited to cutting interest rates, while adding that the economy is likely to stay firm de...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Toshiba will launch a consortium to develop new services using connected devices and ultrafast next-generation networks. | BLOOMBERG

, , , ,