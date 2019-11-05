A police box modeled after Japan's kōban police box in Sao Paulo | KYODO

National

Ceremony marks 60th anniversary of Japan's ODA to Brazil

JIJI

SAO PAULO – A ceremony commemorating the 60th anniversary of the start of Japan’s official development assistance to Brazil was held Monday in Sao Paulo.

Japan has provided aid of over ¥440 billion in total to the South American country, which has some 2 million people of Japanese ancestry, the world’s largest such community outside Japan, making significant contributions to fields such as agriculture, iron manufacturing and the preservation of the Amazon rainforest.

“Recently, we’ve helped improve the local security situation by launching a project to establish police boxes in almost all states, mainly Sao Paulo,” Japan International Cooperation President Shinichi Kitaoka said at the event.

Kitaoka also showed JICA’s plans to make efforts to nurture personnel who can act as a bridge between the two countries.

“Brazil’s industries, including steel as well as paper and pulp, couldn’t have achieved today’s development without the help of Japan,” Brazilian lawmaker Vitor Lippi said.

Lippi expressed his sincere gratitude to Japan, while noting the impact Japanese assistance has had on the agricultural business in Brazil.

In 1979, Japan started a development project in Cerrado, central Brazil, where farming was not an option.

Over decades, Cerrado, an area with savanna climate, has become a farming area that produces some 20 percent of the world’s grain harvest, according to JICA.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Shinjiro Koizumi
Shinjiro Koizumi says U.S. move to begin exit of Paris climate accord 'very disappointing'
The start of a process by the United States to withdraw from the 2015 Paris climate accord is "very disappointing," Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Tuesday. "Creating a decarbo...
Otters are seen at an otter cafe in Tokyo's Ikebukuro district in September. A ban on the international commercial trade of endangered otters from Southeast Asia will take effect later this month.
Amid boom in Japan, ban on trade in endangered otters about to take effect
Amid booming demand for them as pets in Japan, a ban on the international commercial trade of endangered otters found in Southeast Asia will take effect later this month to protect the animals affe...
The building in Yokohama housing the Advanceconsul Immigration Lawyer Office
Filipino worker says Yokohama legal firm won't return her passport after she quit
An immigration law firm in Yokohama is refusing to give a passport back to a Filipino woman under an employment contract they signed earlier this year, preventing her from seeking a new job or retu...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A police box modeled after Japan's kōban police box in Sao Paulo | KYODO

, , , , ,