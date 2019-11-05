Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg testifies before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee during a hearing on the grounded 737 Max in the wake of deadly crashes, on Capitol Hill in Washington Oct. 30. | REUTERS

U.S. House Democrats say Boeing CEO's testimony prompts new questions over 'culture of concealment'

Reuters

WASHINGTON – The chairman of the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the head of its aviation subcommittee said on Monday that Boeing’s testimony on two fatal 737 MAX crashes prompted new questions.

Reps. Peter DeFazio and Rick Larsen said in a joint letter to lawmakers that Boeing Co. Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg’s answers at the Oct. 30 hearing “were consistent with a culture of concealment and opaqueness and reflected the immense pressure exerted on Boeing employees during the development and production of the 737 MAX.”

The pair added that the hearing did not end the committee’s investigation and that Muilenburg and Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Engineer John Hamilton’s testimony prompted “a litany of new questions for both Boeing and the FAA about the failures that led to the tragic and unnecessary deaths of 346 innocent people.”

Boeing did not immediately comment.

Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg testifies before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee during a hearing on the grounded 737 Max in the wake of deadly crashes, on Capitol Hill in Washington Oct. 30. | REUTERS Chairman Peter A. DeFazio questions Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg during a House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee hearing on the grounded 737 Max in the wake of deadly crashes, on Capitol Hill in Washington Oct. 30. | REUTERS

