Protesters burn portraits of Spain's King Felipe during a protest outside the convention center, as the Spanish Royal Family attends the Princess of Girona awards in Catalonia'a regional capital, Barcelona, Spain, Monday. | AP

World / Social Issues

Separatists protest in Barcelona as Spain's king visits

AFP-JIJI

BARCELONA, SPAIN – Several thousand Catalan protesters massed in Barcelona on Monday seeking to disrupt a visit by King Felipe VI as the country barreled toward another election under the shadow of the separatist crisis.

After weeks of soaring tensions in Spain’s protest-hit northeast region, triggered by the Supreme Court’s jailing of nine separatist leaders last month, security was tight for the royal visit during which the monarch gave awards to talented youths.

Gathered in the city, several thousand people rallied with all manner of banners and slogans, including “Death to the Bourbon (monarchy)” and “Barcelona will be the nightmare of Felipe VI.

Some held up signs in English saying: “The Spanish king is not welcome in Catalonia,” while others carried upside-down pictures of the king, an AFP correspondent at the scene said.

Since Felipe’s arrival on Sunday, security has been tight with a large number of forces deployed around the venue where the awards ceremony was taking place, and police cutting off one of the city’s main roads, a photographer said.

King Felipe VI drew the ire of Catalan separatists two years ago when, at the height of the crisis, he sternly denounced the independence bid and urged the authorities to “ensure constitutional order.

His intervention came just days after the region staged a referendum barred by Madrid that was marred by police violence, and later issued a short-lived independence declaration, triggering Spain’s worst political crisis in decades.

“The king aligned himself with the police who beat those who came to vote,” said 45-year-old business manager Jose Ligero, referring to the monarch’s speech in which he made no mention of the violence.

“We are demonstrating so that the king does not come back to Catalonia, even more so after the totally unjust sentence handed to the separatist politicians.”

The current standoff has been a dominant theme in the run-up to Sunday’s election, the fourth in as many years, which surveys suggest will give a boost to the far-right Vox, which is likely to come in third place.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg testifies before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee during a hearing on the grounded 737 Max in the wake of deadly crashes, on Capitol Hill in Washington Oct. 30.
U.S. House Democrats say Boeing CEO's testimony prompts new questions over 'culture of concealment'
The chairman of the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the head of its aviation subcommittee said on Monday that Boeing's testimony on two fatal 737 MAX crashes prompted new...
The Greek oil tanker Elka Aristotle is seen in Pireas, Greece, last year in this picture obtained from social media.
Pirates seize four aboard Greek-flagged freighter off Togo amid Benin search for nine taken from ...
Pirates seized four crew members from a Greek-flagged ship off the coast of Togo on Monday while authorities in neighboring Benin searched for nine people who were kidnapped from a Norwegian-flagge...
Image Not Available
Justice Department sends letter to publisher of book by 'Anonymous' in bid to glean writer's iden...
The Justice Department has sent a letter to the publisher and literary agency of the anonymous government official whose book is scheduled to come out later this month. The letter raises questions ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Protesters burn portraits of Spain's King Felipe during a protest outside the convention center, as the Spanish Royal Family attends the Princess of Girona awards in Catalonia'a regional capital, Barcelona, Spain, Monday. | AP

, , , , ,