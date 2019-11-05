Dimitrios Pagourtzis is escorted by Galveston County Sheriff's Office deputies into a courtroom at the Galveston County Courthouse in Galveston, Texas, in February. Nick Poehl, one of Pagourtzis' attorneys, says Pagourtzis, charged in a mass shooting at a Texas high school last year, has been declared incompetent to stand trial by three experts. Poehl said Monday a formal court order declaring him incompetent was expected later this week. | JENNIFER REYNOLDS / THE GALVESTON COUNTY DAILY NEWS / VIA AP

World / Crime & Legal

Teen accused of gunning down 10 at Texas school is found incompetent, lawyer says

AP

HOUSTON – An attorney says a teenager accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Texas high school last year has been declared incompetent to stand trial by three experts.

The determination means Dimitrios Pagourtzis’ trial will be delayed. It had been set to begin in February.

Nick Poehl, one of Pagourtzis’ attorneys, said Monday a formal court order declaring him incompetent was expected later this week.

Pagourtzis will be sent to a state mental health facility. He’ll be there for four to six months.

Poehl says prosecutors will go along with the experts’ findings.

A spokesman for the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

Pagourtzis is charged with capital murder for the Santa Fe High School attack that also wounded 13 people.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Protesters burn portraits of Spain's King Felipe during a protest outside the convention center, as the Spanish Royal Family attends the Princess of Girona awards in Catalonia'a regional capital, Barcelona, Spain, Monday.
Separatists protest in Barcelona as Spain's king visits
Several thousand Catalan protesters massed in Barcelona on Monday seeking to disrupt a visit by King Felipe VI as the country barreled toward another election under the shadow of the separatist cri...
Rwandan Fabien Neretse (left) talks with defense lawyer Jean Flamme during the first day of his trial at Palais of Justice in Brussels Monda. Fabien Neretse, Emmanuel Nkunduwimye and Ernest Gakwaya are accused of war crimes during the Rwanda Genocide in 1994, at the Assizes Court of Brussels Capital, in Brussels, Monday.
Rwanda official on trial in Belgium over 1994 genocide
A former senior Rwandan official went on trial in Belgium on Monday accused of taking part in the 1994 genocide in his country. Friends and relatives of the alleged victims of 71-year-old Fabien...
Deputy Head of the Department of International Legal Cooperation of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine Kostiantyn Kulyk attends a news conference in Kyiv in April.
Ukraine to ax prosecutor who discussed Bidens with Rudy Giuliani: source
Ukraine plans to fire the prosecutor who led investigations into the firm where former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden's son served on the board, a central figure in the activity at the heart of impe...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Dimitrios Pagourtzis is escorted by Galveston County Sheriff's Office deputies into a courtroom at the Galveston County Courthouse in Galveston, Texas, in February. Nick Poehl, one of Pagourtzis' attorneys, says Pagourtzis, charged in a mass shooting at a Texas high school last year, has been declared incompetent to stand trial by three experts. Poehl said Monday a formal court order declaring him incompetent was expected later this week. | JENNIFER REYNOLDS / THE GALVESTON COUNTY DAILY NEWS / VIA AP

, , , , , ,