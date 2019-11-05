In this undated photo provided by the Greek Culture Ministry on Monday, an archeologist takes part in an underwater excavation at the small Aegean island of Kasos, Greece. Greece's Culture Ministry says three shipwrecks from ancient and medieval times and large sections of their cargoes have been discovered off the island of Kasos. | FRODE KVALO / GREEK CULTURE MINISTRY / VIA AP

World / Science & Health

Three ancient shipwrecks, one dating back 2,300 years, found off Aegean island of Kasos

AP

ATHENS – Greece’s Culture Ministry says three shipwrecks from ancient and medieval times and large sections of their cargoes have been discovered off the small Aegean island of Kasos.

A statement Monday said an underwater survey that ended last month also located cannons and other scattered finds — possibly from other foundered vessels that have not yet been pinpointed.

The oldest of the wrecks found was a 2,300-year-old trader. Its surviving cargo included amphorae — large jars used to transport wine, oil or foodstuffs — and fine tableware. Archaeologists also located five stone anchors in the wreck.

The two other ships dated to the 1st century B.C. and the 8th-10th century A.D.

Kasos lies between Crete and Rhodes on what remains a key trade route linking the Aegean with the Middle East.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, flanked by lawyers, aides and Capitol police, leaves the U.S. Capitol Oct. 11 in Washington after testifying behind closed doors to the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees as part of the ongoing impeachment investigation against President Donald Trump.
Ousted U.S. envoy to Ukraine says she was warned she was being targeted by Trump camp
Laying out the anatomy of a chilling smear campaign, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch told House investigators in a transcript released Monday that Ukrainian officials warned her...
Image Not Available
Steve Bannon's Trump defense loses White House support as strains grow
White House officials are distancing themselves from a campaign Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, has mounted to defend the president from impeachment, after tensions flared aga...
A barrier at the end of a street marks the edge of land in the Broad Channel neighborhood of Queens in New York City Saturday.
Trump camp poised to make Paris climate accord exit official
The Trump administration will file paperwork with the United Nations as early as Monday to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement, marking the first formal step in a one-year process t...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

In this undated photo provided by the Greek Culture Ministry on Monday, an archeologist takes part in an underwater excavation at the small Aegean island of Kasos, Greece. Greece's Culture Ministry says three shipwrecks from ancient and medieval times and large sections of their cargoes have been discovered off the island of Kasos. | FRODE KVALO / GREEK CULTURE MINISTRY / VIA AP An archeologist takes part in an underwater excavation at the small Aegean island of Kasos, Greece. | FRODE KVALO / GREEK CULTURE MINISTRY / VIA AP

, , ,