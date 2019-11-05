In this Friday photo provided by Niagara Parks, a century-old barge has shifted slightly in the St. Lawrence River above Niagara Falls in Ontario. Parks officials are monitoring the iron scow, which grounded in 1918, that briefly broke loose during a storm last week. | CHRIS GILES / NIAGARA PARKS / VIA AP

World

Storm briefly frees historic barge stuck above Niagara Falls since 1918

AP

NIAGARA FALLS, ONTARIO – Parks officials are monitoring a century-old grounded barge that briefly broke loose during a storm last week in the river just above Niagara Falls.

WGRZ says the rusty iron scow had been stuck since 1918 on rocks in the upper rapids above the Horseshoe Falls on the Canadian side.

High winds and rain last Thursday dislodged it before it got stuck again.

The Washington Post says it was originally about a third of a mile (0.5 km) from the brink of Horseshoe Falls. Then it moved about 164 feet (150 meters) downstream and became lodged again.

A Niagara Parks official said it could be stuck in its new location for days or years.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Mahud Villalaz, 42, of Milwaukee gestures to the second-degree burns on his face Saturday at a news conference one day after a man threw acid at him outside a restaurant on Milwaukee's south side. He is joined by (from left) state Rep. JoCasta Zamarripa, his sister and Forward Latino leader Darryl Morin.
Police believe Milwaukee acid attack outside Mexican restaurant was a hate crime
Milwaukee police arrested a man suspected of throwing battery acid on another man in an attack that authorities believe was a hate crime. Mahud Villalaz suffered second-degree burns to his face ...
Iraqi security forces fire live ammunition and tear gas while anti-government protesters gather near the state-run TV in Baghdad Monday.
At least five killed in new round of clashes in Iraq as protesters try to enter Green Zone
Anti-government protesters crossed a major bridge in Baghdad on Monday, approaching the prime minister's office and the headquarters of Iraq's state-run TV, as security forces fired live ammunition...
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. leaves a hearing in U.S. President Donald Trump's tax case in the Manhattan borough of New York City Oct. 23.
NY appeals court agrees Trump tax returns since 2011 can be turned over, expects further legal pu...
President Donald Trump's tax returns can be turned over to state criminal investigators by his personal accountant, a federal appeals court in New York ruled Monday. The ruling by the 2nd U.S. C...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

In this Friday photo provided by Niagara Parks, a century-old barge has shifted slightly in the St. Lawrence River above Niagara Falls in Ontario. Parks officials are monitoring the iron scow, which grounded in 1918, that briefly broke loose during a storm last week. | CHRIS GILES / NIAGARA PARKS / VIA AP

, , ,