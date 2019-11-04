Bags of radioactive waste sit outside an incineration facility in Tomioka, Fukushima Prefecture, in July 2016. Dozens of bags containing radioactive waste are still missing in the prefecture three weeks after they were swept away from a storage area in floods triggered by Typhoon Hagibis. | AP

National

Dozens of bags of radioactive waste still missing in Fukushima three weeks after typhoon

JIJI

TAMURA, FUKUSHIMA PREF. – Dozens of bags containing waste polluted with radioactive substances are still missing in Fukushima Prefecture three weeks after they were swept away from a storage area in floods triggered by Typhoon Hagibis.

Of the 90 bags originally lost, 36 remain missing. The Environment Ministry, prefectural officials and others are conducting extensive searches but so far they have not had much luck.

In many municipalities in the prefecture, a lot of radioactive waste, including soil, was generated through decontamination work after the 2011 nuclear disaster at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.’s Fukushima No. 1 power plant.

Numerous bags containing the waste are kept outdoors in temporary storage areas around the prefecture.

Heavy rains from the 19th typhoon of the year flooded storage space in many places. Forty-four bags were lost in Kawauchi, 30 in Tamura, 15 in Nihonmatsu and one in Iitate.

By the end of October, 50 bags had been recovered. From half of them, the contents had leaked.

“We had far heavier rains than we expected. We did not cover radioactive waste bags,” said an official of the Tamura Municipal Government.

The ministry and other organizations have mobilized 20 to 30 workers to look for the missing bags. They wade into rivers when necessary and use drones to search areas where they cannot physically enter.

An aerial survey was conducted by helicopter on Oct. 23.

On Friday, 29 workers searched the Furumichi River and areas along it in Tamura. Four bags were collected, but their contents had been lost.

“No environmental impact has been confirmed over the loss of the bags,” a ministry official said. “We’ll continue searches in cooperation with local municipalities.”

