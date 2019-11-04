This undated photo shows Emmett Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, whose body was found in the Tallahatchie River near the Delta community of Money, Mississippi, on Aug. 31, 1955. People carrying a white nationalist flag were recorded by security cameras on Saturday trying to film in front of a new memorial to Till. | AP

World

Security cameras record white nationalists filming at memorial to lynching victim Emmett Till in Mississippi

AP

NEW YORK – People carrying a white nationalist flag were caught on security cameras trying to film in front of a new memorial to lynching victim Emmett Till.

Patrick Weems, executive director of the Emmett Till Memorial Commission, said that the incident was captured Saturday by new security cameras at the memorial site in Mississippi. Security video from the commission shows the people, including a person carrying the flag of a neo-Confederate group flag, filming at the site. They are seen running away after a security alarm sounds.

In the video, a man can be heard saying they are at the memorial “that represents the civil rights movement for blacks.” “What we want to know is, where are all the white people?” he continued before the clip ends. The group was carrying a white flag with a large cross, a symbol associated with the League of the South.

The Southern Poverty Law Center has described the League of the South as a neo-Confederate hate group.

“They basically showed a group of people coming out and filming what looked to be some kind of propaganda video at the historic marker,” Weems said.

Till was 14 when he was kidnapped, beaten and killed in 1955 after he allegedly whistled at a white woman. An all-white jury in Mississippi acquitted two white men of murder charges. The memorial is at the site where Till’s body was pulled from the Tallahatchie River.

The camera system and alarms are part of an updated security system that accompanies a new bullet-proof memorial to Till that was dedicated Oct. 19. The bulletproof sign and security measures come after the first three markers were vandalized.

The first historical marker was placed in 2008. Someone tossed it in the river. The second and third signs were shot at and left riddled with bullet holes.

The new 500-pound (225-kilogram) steel sign has a glass bulletproof front, Weems said.

The commission is trying to raise money for a permanent memorial site and received some donations after the video was discovered.

“We hope this hate speech leads to positive action,” Weems said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit as admiring guests Romona Kluth and husband, Doug Kluth, both from Nebraska, finish their turn of having their photo made with them, after Jimmy taught Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church Sunday in Plains, Georgia.
Former President Jimmy Carter, 95, is back teaching Sunday school after pelvis-breaking fall
Former President Jimmy Carter taught a Bible lesson on life after death Sunday less than two weeks after breaking his pelvis in a fall. Using a walker, the 95-year-old Democrat slowly entered th...
City of Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild (center), listens as the new Tucson Fire Chief, Charles W. Ryan, III, gives remarks during a badge-pinning ceremony Oct. 14 in Tucson, Arizona.
Sanctuary city initiative divides liberal Tucson
Tucson is widely credited as the birthplace of the 1980s Sanctuary Movement, an effort by churches to help refugees from Central America and shield them from deportation. Now, as President Donal...
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves to thousands of students as they chant slogans during their meeting in Tehran Sunday. Khamenei said his country has outmaneuvered the United States in the four decades since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. A portrait of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini hangs above.
Supreme leader: Iran has outflanked U.S. since 1979 revolution
Iran's supreme leader said Sunday that his country has outmaneuvered the United States in the four decades since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran has "trapped the ot...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This undated photo shows Emmett Till, a 14-year-old black Chicago boy, whose body was found in the Tallahatchie River near the Delta community of Money, Mississippi, on Aug. 31, 1955. People carrying a white nationalist flag were recorded by security cameras on Saturday trying to film in front of a new memorial to Till. | AP

, , ,