A bus from the Flixbus company lies overturned after it took an exit from the A1 motorway, injuring 29 passengers and seriously wounding four, near Berny-en-Santerre, northern France, Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

World

33 hurt as Paris-London bus flips in France

AFP-JIJI

PARIS – Thirty-three people were injured on Sunday, at least four seriously, when a Paris-London bus with passengers from nine countries overturned in northern France, local authorities said.

The Flixbus vehicle toppled onto its side around midday (1100 GMT) as it took an exit from the A1 motorway, France’s busiest route, the Somme prefecture said in a statement.

Of the 33 people on board, 29 sustained light injuries and four were seriously hurt, the statement said, though the fire brigade put the number at five.

Their lives are not in danger, the prefecture said.

Eleven were French and 22 were foreign nationals — 10 from Britain, five from the United States, two from Romania, and one each from Spain, Australia, Mauritius, Japan and Sri Lanka.

They were taken to various area hospitals, while Flixbus set up an emergency number.

The Munich-based company, which operates low-cost bus services between major European cities, said in a statement that it was in “close contact with local authorities to determine the exact causes of the accident, and to take care of the passengers.

A fatal accident occurred in southern France on Oct. 6 when a Flixbus en route from Barcelona, Spain, to Bordeaux, France, flipped onto its side after swerving off the road, claiming the life of a 21-year-old Frenchwoman.

Another 17 people were injured. The driver, a 50-year-old woman, has been charged with involuntary homicide.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

The touch screen of a voting machine is seen during early voting in Sandy Springs, Georgia, last year. New voting machines that combine touchscreens with paper ballots are getting a limited test run in Georgia. It's part of an effort to meet a court-ordered deadline to retire the old touchscreen-only system before any votes are cast in 2020.
Georgia tests new voting system before ambitious 2020 switch as deadline to ditch paperless machi...
Voters and election supervisors testing Georgia's new voting machines gave favorable reviews Tuesday, despite some opening glitches reported by five of six pilot counties, as the state rushes to me...
A police officer talks to people who sit on the ground after being freed from an Islamic rehabilitation center in Ibadan, Nigeria, Tuesday.
Nigerian police free 259 apparent captives from Islamic institution, bringing recent rescues to n...
Nigerian police have freed 259 people from an Islamic rehabilitation center in the southwestern city of Ibadan, police said on Tuesday, taking the number rescued from abusive institutions since Sep...
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks as Yemen President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi is seen in the background during a signing ceremony of a Saudi-brokered deal between Yemen's government and southern separatists to end a power struggle in the southern port of Aden, in Riyadh on Tuesday.
Yemen's government and separatists sign deal to stop infighting so they can focus on Houthi foes
Yemen's internationally recognized government signed a power-sharing deal on Tuesday with southern separatists backed by the United Arab Emirates. The deal aims to end months of infighting in the c...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A bus from the Flixbus company lies overturned after it took an exit from the A1 motorway, injuring 29 passengers and seriously wounding four, near Berny-en-Santerre, northern France, Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,