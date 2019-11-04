President Donald Trump speaks to reporters upon arrival at the White House in Washington Sunday. | AP

Business

Trump wades again into U.K. politics, tells Johnson and Nigel Farage to unite for sake of U.S. trade deal

Reuters

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday urged British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage to come together to safeguard prospects for expanded U.S.-U.K. trade after Britain leaves the European Union.

Trump told reporters at the White House that both men were friends of his, but Johnson was “the right man for the time.”

Farage on Sunday said he would not run for a seat in Parliament in Britain’s snap Dec. 12 election, focusing instead on campaigning against Johnson’s EU divorce deal. The election was called because of an impasse in Parliament over Brexit, more than three years after voters decided to leave the bloc.

Asked which U.K. leader he supported, Trump said, “I like them both. I think Boris will get it right. They’re both friends of mine. What I’d like to see is for Nigel and Boris to come together. I think that’s a possibility.”

Trump said Britain’s exit from the EU must be structured to facilitate continued trade between Britain and the United States.

“We’re far and away the No.1 economy in the world, and if you do it a certain way we’re prohibited from trading with the U.K.,” he said. “That would be very bad for the U.K., because we can do much more business (than the) European Union.”

Trump first waded into Britain’s election campaign last week, telling Farage in a radio interview that the leader of the left-wing opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, would be “so bad” for Britain if he wins.

Trump also floated the idea that Johnson and Farage could combine forces, saying it could be “terrific.” “If you and he get together it’s, you know, unstoppable force,” Trump told Farage in the interview.

Farage responded by saying he would be “right behind” Johnson, on condition the prime minister dropped the Brexit divorce deal he struck with the European Union two weeks ago and instead went for a “clean break” Brexit without a deal.

Trump also said Britain could do four to five times more trade with the United States, but might be prevented from doing a bilateral trade deal by the terms of the potential post-Brexit trade relationship that London and Brussels have set out.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Flamboyant founder of China smartphone maker Smartisan barred from planes and trains and spending...
The founder of China's smartphone maker Smartisan Technology has been barred from taking flights and high-speed railway trains due to the company's failure to comply with court rulings from a contr...
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross (second, left) attend their bilateral meeting in Bangkok Sunday.
Wilbur Ross says U.S. may not need to impose auto tariffs this month: Bloomberg
The United States may not need to impose tariffs on imported vehicles later this month after holding "good conversations" with automakers in the European Union, Japan and South Korea, U.S. Commerce...
Amin Nasser, chief executive officer of Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Aramco), speaks during a news conference in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday. More than three years after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman first raised the idea — and just three weeks after a plan to launch the share sale was abruptly shelved — oil giant Saudi Aramco announced its intention on Sunday to list shares on the local stock exchange in Riyadh.
Saudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world's biggest IPO, offers scant details
Saudi Arabia's giant state oil company finally kick-started its initial public offering (IPO) on Sunday, announcing its intention to float on the domestic bourse in what could be the world's bigges...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters upon arrival at the White House in Washington Sunday. | AP

, , , , , , , ,