Servicemen patrol in the Ukrainian village of Katerynivka, a disengagement area of government and Russian-backed rebel troops, in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk Saturday. | REUTERS

World / Social Issues

On Ukraine's front line, fears and hopes after troops pull back

AFP-JIJI

KATERYNIVKA, UKRAINE – The chickens pecking around the rural Ukrainian village of Katerynivka paint a tranquil atmosphere. But a closer look reveals bullet holes on the houses of residents hopeful that peace can finally return following a long-awaited troop withdrawal.

Katerynivka is in that part of eastern Ukraine’s Lugansk region where the warring Kyiv troops and Russia-backed separatists had agreed to pull back their soldiers and hardware.

It was part of a process toward peace announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy following his election in April.

On Saturday, monitors with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) working in the conflict zone confirmed they have received notifications that both sides had pulled back from the zone around the town of Zolote, which includes the village.

Katerynivka locals say they have waited long enough for the promised peace.

“Here, we all dream of the peace that Vovochka promised us, that everything would be as before,” says 67-year-old Valentyna Reznyk, using a diminutive form for the 41-year-old Ukrainian leader’s first name.

Peace in eastern Ukraine, where about 13,000 people have died over the past five years from the fighting, was one of Zelenskiy’s campaign promises.

The pullback of the zone around Zolote is a step toward a peace summit with Russia, to be overseen by France and Germany.

But not everyone in Ukraine is relieved.

Nationalist militia groups have accused Zelenskiy of surrendering Ukrainian land to Russia. And while the armed forces have pulled back, the far-right National Corps have sent men to the area.

Some 40 of them are deployed in Zolote, a few kilometers from Katerynivka, to “observe the disengagement” and “protect” civilians,” a spokesman for the group, Roman Chernyshev, told AFP on Saturday.

Katerynivka is a typical settlement, with many residents retired or working in the coal mining industry. It is their misfortune that it sits close to the line of contact between the warring sides.

It has been controlled by the Ukrainian forces for several years and about 90 of its houses in the village sit in the new disengagement zone.

Several residents interviewed by AFP expressed cautious optimism about the pullback, despite the criticism often heard in Kiev.

“I don’t think we’re surrendering territories (to separatist control),” said Oleksiy, a 53-year-old miner. “Being realistic, we just want the shooting to stop.”

And since the pullout process started a few days ago, “it’s gotten quieter,” he added.

Like many other villagers, Oleksiy works at the local coal mine.

But the struggling state-owned business has stopped paying salaries four months ago, deepening the economic misery in the region.

Two locals, who requested anonymity, complained to AFP that Ukrainian soldiers had fired into enemy territory from residential areas.

Afterward, the soldiers departed, while “we were left terrified of the return fire,” one man said.

Ukrainian soldiers, some wearing “Ukraine or death” patches, on Saturday were moving to new positions several hundred meters from the traditional ones.

They confirmed that the shooting has practically stopped in recent days, but remained on their guard.

“We doubt that the separatists have really retreated and we think they want to take our old positions,” said Volodymyr, a bearded soldier with a Kalashnikov rifle slung over his shoulder.

In case of attack, “we can return to our positions in four minutes,” he said.

“Some villagers are asking us why we’re ‘abandoning’ them, that they are counting on us,” he added.

“Others have watched too much Russian television and now think that it’s better if we leave.”

It is true that in this part of the country, Russian television is more popular and is more widely available. For several years, many locals have viewed Kyiv as the “Nazi regime” and the Ukrainian army as the “punishers.

After Ukraine’s military pullback, the Ukrainian police sent armed patrols to Katerynivka. The white all-terrain vehicles of the OSCE could also seen criss-crossing the area.

“Militarily speaking, the pullback is a bad idea,” said Volodymyr. “But politically, it’s good.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

An event is held Sunday to thank volunteers cleaning the beaches after an oil spill on Maracaipe beach in Ipojuca, Pernambuco state, Brazil.
Brazil's mystery oil spill hits breeding grounds for humpback whales
The mysterious oil spill that hit Brazil's coastline two months ago has reached the archipelago of Abrolhos, a national marine park that's home to the greatest biodiversity in the southern Atlantic...
Members of the diplomatic corps leave the Venezuelan Embassy in San Salvador on Sunday. El Salvador has ordered Venezuela's diplomats to leave the country within 48 hours, in line with President Nayib Bukele's position that the Venezuelan government of Nicolas Maduro is illegitimate. El Salvador has switched its recognition to Maduro's lead rival, national assembly speaker Juan Guaido, who has declared himself Venezuela's acting president.
El Salvador orders Venezuelan diplomats out, recognizes Juan Guaido as rightful leader
El Salvador has ordered the expulsion of Venezuelan government diplomats, joining the U.S. and more than 50 other countries that have said opposition leader Juan Guaido is Venezuela's rightful lead...
Migrants disembark from the Asso Trenta, docked in the port of Pozzallo, Italy, Sunday. The Italian offshore supply ship brought 151 migrants to Sicily after rescuing them in waters off Libya a day earlier.
Italian ship with 151 migrants rescued off Libya docks in Sicily
An Italian offshore supply vessel has brought 151 migrants to Sicily after rescuing them in waters off Libya a day earlier. The Asso Trenta docked Sunday at Pozzallo with the migrants. It wasn't...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Servicemen patrol in the Ukrainian village of Katerynivka, a disengagement area of government and Russian-backed rebel troops, in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk Saturday. | REUTERS

, , , , ,