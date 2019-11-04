Members of the diplomatic corps leave the Venezuelan Embassy in San Salvador on Sunday. El Salvador has ordered Venezuela's diplomats to leave the country within 48 hours, in line with President Nayib Bukele's position that the Venezuelan government of Nicolas Maduro is illegitimate. El Salvador has switched its recognition to Maduro's lead rival, national assembly speaker Juan Guaido, who has declared himself Venezuela's acting president. | AFP-JIJI

World / Politics

El Salvador orders Venezuelan diplomats out, recognizes Juan Guaido as rightful leader

AP

SAN SALVADOR – El Salvador has ordered the expulsion of Venezuelan government diplomats, joining the U.S. and more than 50 other countries that have said opposition leader Juan Guaido is Venezuela’s rightful leader.

El Salvador said Saturday that the diplomats, who are loyal to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, had 48 hours to leave the country.

The office of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele is also calling for free elections in Venezuela as a way out of its long-running political and humanitarian crisis.

Guaido, who leads Venezuela’s opposition-controlled congress, declared himself interim president in January, saying Maduro’s re-election last year was fraudulent. Maduro says Guaido is collaborating with the United States in an attempt to stage a coup.

Ronald Johnson, the U.S. ambassador in El Salvador, welcomed the country’s decision to expel pro-Maduro diplomats.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

An event is held Sunday to thank volunteers cleaning the beaches after an oil spill on Maracaipe beach in Ipojuca, Pernambuco state, Brazil.
Brazil's mystery oil spill hits breeding grounds for humpback whales
The mysterious oil spill that hit Brazil's coastline two months ago has reached the archipelago of Abrolhos, a national marine park that's home to the greatest biodiversity in the southern Atlantic...
Servicemen patrol in the Ukrainian village of Katerynivka, a disengagement area of government and Russian-backed rebel troops, in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk Saturday.
On Ukraine's front line, fears and hopes after troops pull back
The chickens pecking around the rural Ukrainian village of Katerynivka paint a tranquil atmosphere. But a closer look reveals bullet holes on the houses of residents hopeful that peace can finally ...
Migrants disembark from the Asso Trenta, docked in the port of Pozzallo, Italy, Sunday. The Italian offshore supply ship brought 151 migrants to Sicily after rescuing them in waters off Libya a day earlier.
Italian ship with 151 migrants rescued off Libya docks in Sicily
An Italian offshore supply vessel has brought 151 migrants to Sicily after rescuing them in waters off Libya a day earlier. The Asso Trenta docked Sunday at Pozzallo with the migrants. It wasn't...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Members of the diplomatic corps leave the Venezuelan Embassy in San Salvador on Sunday. El Salvador has ordered Venezuela's diplomats to leave the country within 48 hours, in line with President Nayib Bukele's position that the Venezuelan government of Nicolas Maduro is illegitimate. El Salvador has switched its recognition to Maduro's lead rival, national assembly speaker Juan Guaido, who has declared himself Venezuela's acting president. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,