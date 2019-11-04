Migrants disembark from the Asso Trenta, docked in the port of Pozzallo, Italy, Sunday. The Italian offshore supply ship brought 151 migrants to Sicily after rescuing them in waters off Libya a day earlier. | FRANCESCO RUTA / ANSA / VIA AP

Italian ship with 151 migrants rescued off Libya docks in Sicily

AP

ROME – An Italian offshore supply vessel has brought 151 migrants to Sicily after rescuing them in waters off Libya a day earlier.

The Asso Trenta docked Sunday at Pozzallo with the migrants. It wasn’t immediately known if they would stay in Italy or be distributed among other European Union countries.

Hours earlier, a German charity’s rescue boat, the Alan Kurdi, had disembarked 88 migrants at Taranto on the Italian mainland. Under an EU-brokered deal, 67 of them will go to four other countries, while the others will stay in Italy.

A Taranto official, Gabriella Ficocelli, told the Italian news agency ANSA the migrants included five unaccompanied minors who were “tired and tried by the voyage.” They disembarked eight days after being rescued in the Mediterranean Sea from Libyan-based traffickers’ unseaworthy vessels.

In North Macedonia, a court ordered a 30-day pretrial custody for three Pakistani nationals, suspected of human trafficking and cruelty to migrants.

The Skopje’s prosecutor office announced Sunday they have opened a probe against three Pakistanis and one Macedonian national for organizing the illegal transfer of migrants and abusing them. The Macedonian national, owner of the house, was placed under house arrest.

Police raided a house in the village of Vaksince, near the northern border with Serbia, on Friday and found 12 migrants, from India, Pakistan and Afghanistan, including two minors. They acted on a tip from Serbian police who had been alerted by a friend of the migrants that they were being beaten and asked to pay €1,300 ($1,450) each to the smugglers for transfer across the border.

