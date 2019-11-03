World / Science & Health

New Ebola vaccine arrives in Congo

AFP-JIJI

NORTH KIVU, CONGO – The Congolese medical authorities said Saturday they had received the first shipment of a new Ebola vaccine as the Central African country battles its second-deadliest outbreak of the virus this decade.

The health ministry for the eastern province of North Kivu said that a preliminary batch of 11,000 doses of the new Ad26-ZEBOV-GP vaccine, manufactured by Johnson & Johnson, had arrived on Friday.

In all, a shipment of a total 50,000 doses is being sent to Congo to help fight an outbreak that has killed more than 2,100 people since August 2018.

Until now, the only vaccine against the disease was one manufactured by U.S. firm, Merck Sharpe and Dohme.

The DRC’s deadliest Ebola outbreak since the West Africa pandemic in 2014-2016 has affected the provinces of North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri and left 2,183 people dead, according to the latest official figures.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign on August 8, 2018, a total 245,999 people have been vaccinated.

Ebola fighters have been hindered by chronic insecurity in the affected provinces of eastern DRC, but much of the controversy surrounding the response has centerd on the use of vaccines.

The World Health Organization had been pushing Kinshasa for months to approve the use of the J&J vaccine — an experimental product — to protect those living outside of direct transmission zones.

The J&J vaccine had been rejected by DRC’s former health minister Oly Ilunga, who cited the risks of introducing a new product in communities where mistrust of Ebola responders is already high.

But Ilunga’s resignation in July appeared to have paved the way for the second vaccine.

Jean-Jacques Muyembe, the new head of the anti-Ebola campaign, said Friday the J&J vaccine would be used from mid-November with the operation being launched simultaneously in DR Congo and Rwanda.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A prairie pothole sits in the middle of a field in east-central North Dakota on June 20.
Bringing the world's buried wetlands back from the dead
Ghosts ponds lie all around the gently rolling farmlands of eastern England. Over the years, landowners filled them in or let them fade away, erasing entire ecosystems. England is just part of t...
Anti-U.S. slogans remain on a wall in the former U.S. Embassy, now partly a museum, in Tehran on Sept. 26.
Frozen in time, U.S. Embassy in Tehran a monument to Iran hostage crisis
The U.S. Embassy in Tehran remains frozen in 1979 as the 40th anniversary of the Iran hostage crisis approaches, a time capsule of revolutionary graffiti, Underwood typewriters and rotary telephone...
Iran student leader says he regrets 1979 U.S. Embassy attack
His revolutionary fervor diminished by the years that have also turned his hair white, one of the Iranian student leaders of the 1979 U.S. Embassy takeover now regrets the seizure of the diplomatic...

, , ,