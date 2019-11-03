The week ahead for Nov. 4 to Nov. 10

Monday
- Parliamentary chiefs of Group of 20 major economies to meet in Tokyo. House of Councilors President Akiko Santo will chair the event, which will be held in Japan for the first time. South Korean National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee Sang, who urged the emperor to apologize for Korean women being forced into wartime brothels, will attend.
Tuesday
- Sendai High Court to hand down ruling on constitutionality of vote weight disparity in July’s Upper House election.
Wednesday
- BOJ to release minutes of the Sept. 18-19 Policy Board meeting.
- Matsue branch of Hiroshima High Court to hand down ruling on constitutionality of vote weight disparity in July’s Upper House election.
- SoftBank Group Corp. to release earnings for fiscal 1st half through September.
Thursday
- Official campaigning to start for Kochi Prefecture gubernatorial election.
- Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release new motor vehicle sales data by car model for October.
- Nagoya High Court to hand down ruling on constitutionality of vote weight disparity in July’s Upper House election.
- Toyota Motor Corp. to release earnings for fiscal 1st half through September.
Friday
- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release household spending data for September.
- Cabinet Office to release preliminary composite economic indicator indices for September. Last month, the government downgraded its assessment of the economy in August, saying it was “worsening” on the back of sluggish production and exports due partly to lingering U.S.-China trade tensions.
- Fukuoka High Court to hand down ruling at 3 p.m. on constitutionality of vote weight disparity in July’s Upper House election.
- Honda Motor Co. to release earnings for fiscal 1st half through September.
Saturday
- National celebration to be held in front of Imperial Palace to mark enthronement of Emperor Naruhito. All-male idol group Arashi and pianist Nobuyuki Tsujii will perform at the festival.
- World Bosai Forum to be held in Sendai through Nov. 12
Sunday
- Imperial couple to parade in Tokyo to mark Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement. The emperor and Empress Masako will ride in a convertible sedan, traveling along the approximately 5-kilometer route from the Imperial Palace to the Akasaka Imperial Residence in around 30 minutes. The parade was postponed from Oct. 22 in the wake of a powerful typhoon that left nearly 90 people dead.
- Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament to be held through Nov. 24.
