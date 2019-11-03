Former United States Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta, shown in Cairo in July 2012, is among 136 foreign people who will be recognized in this year's autumn decorations for notable contributions to relations with Japan. | AFP-JIJI

National

Ex-U.S. defense chief Leon Panetta among 136 to be decorated by Japanese government

Kyodo

Former U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian are among 136 people recognized in this year’s autumn decorations for notable contributions to relations with Japan, the government said Sunday.

The foreign recipients from 66 countries and one region also include James Zumwalt, former deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Japan.

Panetta, 81, and Le Drian, 72, will receive the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun. Zumwalt, 63, will be bestowed with the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon.

Of the 4,113 Japanese recipients, 1,967 or 47.8 percent, are from the private sector and 411, or 10 percent, are women, the highest such numbers and proportions since the honors system was reformed in 2003.

Former House of Councilors President Chuichi Date, 80, will receive the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Paulownia Flowers, the highest decoration to be awarded this time.

Former Finance Minister Sadakazu Tanigaki, 74, will receive the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun.

Actor Akira Emoto, 71, will be given the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette and potter Hiroaki Morino, 85, the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon.

The decorations will be conferred at the Imperial Palace on Thursday, with Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in attendance.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Nobukatsu Fujioka (center), a former professor at University Tokyo, speaks during a news conference Thursday in Kawasaki on "Shusenjo: The Main Battleground of The Comfort Women Issue," a controversial film on Japanese wartime brothels.
Japan film festival backtracks on scrapping of 'comfort women' movie screening
A film festival in suburban Tokyo will show a documentary on the highly controversial issue of Japan's wartime military brothels, organizers said Sunday after coming under fire for dropping the mov...
Masaki Sashima, head of the Urahoro branch of the Ainu Association of Hokkaido, attends a news conference in Kushiro, Hokkaido, on Friday.
Hokkaido association sues University of Tokyo to have Ainu remains returned
A branch of the Ainu indigenous people's association in Hokkaido has filed a lawsuit against the University of Tokyo, seeking the return of Ainu remains stored at the university. In the s...
At the mercy of nature: Ground Self-Defense Force members inspect the extent of damage caused by Typhoon Hagibis in Marumori, Miyagi Prefecture, on Oct. 19.
Questions raised over disaster preparedness in wake of Typhoon Hagibis
A remark commonly heard in Japan in the wake of a natural disaster is, “We couldn’t predict such a thing.” In the case of Typhoon Hagibis, which ravaged the eastern and northern parts of the archip...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Former United States Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta, shown in Cairo in July 2012, is among 136 foreign people who will be recognized in this year's autumn decorations for notable contributions to relations with Japan. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,