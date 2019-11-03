Brian Chesky, CEO and co-founder of Airbnb | REUTERS

World

Airbnb bans 'party houses' after deadly shooting in California

AFP-JIJI

NEW YORK – Airbnb’s boss announced Saturday that the online platform, which offers private homes for rent for short periods, is banning “party houses” after a deadly shooting at a Halloween event in California.

Five people were killed and others wounded in a Thursday night shooting in Orinda, California, in a house that had been rented on Airbnb.

More than 100 people were present at the event, which was announced on social media.

“Starting today, we are banning ‘party houses’ and we are redoubling our efforts to combat unauthorized parties and get rid of abusive host and guest conduct, including conduct that leads to the terrible events we saw in Orinda,” Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky said on Twitter.

To do this, Airbnb will increase “manual screening of high-risk reservations flagged by our risk detection technology,” create a “dedicated ‘party house’ rapid response team,” and take “immediate action” against those who violate guest policies, Chesky wrote.

“We must do better, and we will,” he said. “This is unacceptable.”

Michael Wang, the owner of the home where the shooting took place, told the San Francisco Chronicle that he rented his house to a woman who said she was organizing a family reunion for a dozen people.

The sheriff’s department said they were responding to a noise complaint at the house around the time the shooting was reported.

Three people died at the scene, while two more passed away after being hospitalized, police said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A Malian soldier patrols during Operation Barkhane in Ndaki, Mali, in July.
Malian government says 54 dead in jihadi attack on army
Jihadis attacked the Malian military near the border with Niger, leaving at least 53 soldiers and one civilian dead in the second major assault against the country's armed forces in a month, the go...
Iraqi demonstrators sit atop the Turkish Restaurant Building, during anti-government protests in Baghdad on Saturday.
Iraqi protesters block port; security forces kill one, wound over 90
Security forces killed a protester and wounded 91 others in Baghdad on Saturday, security and medical sources said, as tens of thousands of Iraqis gathered in mass anti-government protests in the c...
Image Not Available
Dresden declares 'Nazi emergency'
The eastern German city of Dresden has declared a "Nazi emergency" as officials warned of a rise in far-right support and violence. The city is the birthplace of the Islamophobic Pegida m...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Brian Chesky, CEO and co-founder of Airbnb | REUTERS

, ,