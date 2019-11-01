Japan Display Inc. decided in September to extend the suspension of the Hakusan plant in Ishikawa Prefecture amid sluggish demand for panels used in smartphones. | KYODO

Business / Corporate

Apple and Taiwan's Wistron mull direct investments in Japan Display

Kyodo

Apple Inc. and Taiwanese electronics giant Wistron Corp. have offered to provide funds directly to struggling Japan Display Inc. separately from the initial finance plan devised under the rescue framework involving Hong Kong’s Oasis Management Co., sources close to the matter said Friday.

The Japanese panel maker has been seeking to rebuild its finances under a deal with consortium Suwa Investment Holdings LLC, which agreed on a capital injection of up to ¥80 billion ($740 million).

But the arrangements have raised doubts, and one of the investors, Harvest Tech Management Co. of China, withdrew in September.

Through Suwa Investment, Apple was to provide $200 million, Wistron $50 million and Oasis Management $180 million to JDI, which supplies liquid crystal display panels for Apple’s iPhones. Wistron assembles the gadgets.

JDI has said it aims to procure ¥50 billion by the end of November. According to one of the sources, it is also in talks with a financial institution on additional funding.

Last week, it said it will receive further financial support from Apple and other clients, with the U.S. tech giant speeding up payments for its products.

The ailing display maker had a negative net worth of ¥77.2 billion as of late June. In fiscal 2018 ended in March, the company incurred a group net loss for the fifth consecutive year, hit by falling demand for iPhones.

Japan Display was established in 2012 through the merger of the display operations of Sony Corp., Hitachi Ltd. and Toshiba Corp., with support from the state-backed fund INCJ Ltd.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Nissan Motor's headquarters in Yokohama
Nissan names new CFO, shuffles execs ahead of CEO Makoto Uchida's arrival
Nissan Motor Co. unveiled the responsibilities of its new top managers, appointing a new chief financial officer and making other executive moves as the automaker seeks to turn a new page almost...
Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp.'s SpaceJet is displayed at the International Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, near Paris, on June 18.
U.S. airline cancels Mitsubishi's contract to supply up to 100 jets
Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. announced Thursday that its contract to provide up to 100 units of Japan's first homegrown small passenger jet to Trans States Holdings Inc., a United States operator o...
The building that houses Japan's Fair Trade Commission in Tokyo
Manipulation of search results may violate antitrust law, says Japan's FTC
The Fair Trade Commission said in a survey report Thursday that the practice of online shopping site operators prioritizing products made by themselves or their affiliates in users' search resul...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Japan Display Inc. decided in September to extend the suspension of the Hakusan plant in Ishikawa Prefecture amid sluggish demand for panels used in smartphones. | KYODO

, , , ,