Nissan Motor's headquarters in Yokohama | BLOOMBERG

Business

Nissan names new CFO, shuffles execs ahead of CEO Makoto Uchida's arrival

Bloomberg

Nissan Motor Co. unveiled the responsibilities of its new top managers, appointing a new chief financial officer and making other executive moves as the automaker seeks to turn a new page almost a year since the arrest of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

Stephen Ma, corporate controller and former CFO of Nissan’s China joint venture, will take over as CFO from Hiroshi Karube, the Yokohama-based company said in a statement Friday. Newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Makoto Uchida will formally join the board, taking over from Dec. 1.

Nissan overhauled its top management a month ago, adopting a collective-style leadership aimed at moving past the outsized influence Ghosn was seen to have had over Nissan and its alliance with top shareholder Renault SA. Ashwani Gupta was appointed chief operating officer, and Jun Seki as deputy COO. The three face monumental challenges as they seek to restore profitability at a decade low while competing in an era of transition to “electrification” and autonomous vehicles.

Ma, a graduate of the University of California, Irvine, and the University of Southern California, has been at Nissan since 1999, according to his LinkedIn profile. He served as CFO of DongFeng Motor Co., the Chinese business of Nissan that Uchida ran before his promotion to CEO.

Gupta’s responsibilities will include production and processes, while Seki will oversee performance recovery, future mobility and other areas, Nissan said. Christian Vandenhende, an executive who joined Nissan from Renault, will continue as chief quality officer in charge of customer satisfaction.

Uchida and Gupta will also formally join the board, while acting CEO Yasuhiro Yamauchi will remain as a director. Karube, former CPO Philippe Klein and Hitoshi Kawaguchi, head of government affairs, will leave the board, Nissan said. All of these appointments are also effective from December.

Ghosn led Nissan and Renault for years and held their two-decade partnership together until his arrest last November on allegations of financial misconduct, which he has denied. His downfall exposed shoddy corporate governance at Nissan and brought long-standing tensions between the automakers to the fore.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp.'s SpaceJet is displayed at the International Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, near Paris, on June 18.
U.S. airline cancels Mitsubishi's contract to supply up to 100 jets
Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp. announced Thursday that its contract to provide up to 100 units of Japan's first homegrown small passenger jet to Trans States Holdings Inc., a United States operator o...
The building that houses Japan's Fair Trade Commission in Tokyo
Manipulation of search results may violate antitrust law, says Japan's FTC
The Fair Trade Commission said in a survey report Thursday that the practice of online shopping site operators prioritizing products made by themselves or their affiliates in users' search resul...
Commuters walk in front of Tokyo Station. Japan's jobless rate for September rose by 0.2 points from a month earlier to 2.4 percent, according to government data released Friday.
Japan's September jobless rate worsens for first time in six months
Japan's unemployment rate rose 0.2 percentage point in September from a month earlier to 2.4 percent, worsening for the first time in six months and reflecting an increase in the number of peopl...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Nissan Motor's headquarters in Yokohama | BLOOMBERG

, , , , ,