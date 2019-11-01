Hokkaido town of Kutchan in Niseko ski region introduces Japan’s first fixed-rate lodging tax

The town of Kutchan, part of the Niseko tourism zone that includes a number of popular ski resorts in Hokkaido, introduced a 2 percent levy Friday for stays at all lodging facilities in its jurisdiction, marking the first such accommodation tax system in Japan.

The tax, which also applies to private lodgings, is expected to bring in revenue of up to ¥300 million ($2.76 million) per year for the town, which plans to use the funds to better accommodate the increasing number of foreign visitors flocking to the area, including training multilingual staff and improving the public transport system.

According to the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry, Kutchan is the fifth government to introduce an accommodation tax, following Tokyo, Osaka Prefecture and the cities of Kyoto and Kanazawa. Fukuoka Prefecture and two of its cities, Kitakyushu and Fukuoka, have also enacted ordinances for an accommodation tax. However, in all cases the levy is a fixed amount.

Under Kutchan’s lodging tax, guests will be charged 2 percent of the total cost of their stay, excluding meals, which will be collected at accommodation facilities on behalf of the local government, Kutchan officials said.

Around 530 accommodation facilities operate in the town, which housed a total 460,000 guests in fiscal 2018.

Results of an annual survey released by the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry in September showed Kutchan logged the highest price increases for commercial and residential properties in the country, both up 66.7 percent from a year earlier as of July 1.

With foreigners continuing to purchase vacation homes in the town, the area recorded the second- and third-largest margin of increase in residential land prices.

The Hokkaido Prefectural Government, along with other local governments such as Sapporo, Hakodate and Niseko are also considering introducing an accommodation tax. However, doing so at both administrative levels would raise the issue of double taxation, similar to Fukuoka Prefecture.

“We need to carefully make adjustments after showing specifically what we envision with the introduction (of the tax),” said Hokkaido Gov. Naomichi Suzuki at a regular news conference on Thursday. “We aim to have an outline of our set direction by the end of the year.”