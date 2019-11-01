World

Indiana woman who kept snakes found dead with python around her neck

AP

OXFORD, INDIANA – An Indiana woman found with an 8-foot-long (2.4-meter) python wrapped around her neck had apparently kept snakes at the residence, which was filled with snakes and outfitted for a collection of the reptiles, police said Thursday.

Laura Hurst, 36, was found unresponsive Wednesday night on the floor of a home in the northern Indiana town of Oxford, with the snake wrapped loosely around her neck, said Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley.

The person who found the Battle Ground, Indiana, woman removed the reticulated python from her neck, but medics were unable to revive her, Riley said. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

“She appears to have been strangled by the snake,” Riley told the Journal & Courier . “We do not know that for a fact until after the autopsy.”

The home contained about 140 snakes, about 20 of which were owned by Hurst, who apparently kept them there and visited the Oxford home about twice weekly, Riley said. The home’s owner had renovated it to house a collection of snakes, he said.

The reptiles were caged or otherwise secured inside the building, Riley said.

The Journal & Courier reported that property records show the house is owned by Benton County Sheriff Don Munson, who lives next door. He told the newspaper that he was the one who found Hurst. He called her death a “tragic accident with loss of human life.”

“I’ve given all information to the state police,” he said, adding that he was “being fully cooperative with everybody.”

Riley said he could not confirm whether Munson owns the home. A message seeking comment from Munson was left Thursday afternoon with the sheriff’s department.

Munson told the Journal & Courier for a story in 2001, when he was a county sheriff’s deputy, that he bred snakes for sale.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun sits during a meeting with South Korean Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon (unseen) at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul in June 28.
Trump taps envoy to Pyongyang to be second-in-command at State Department
President Donald Trump on Thursday nominated Stephen Biegun, the U.S. special envoy for North Korea, to serve as the State Department's second-in-command. Biegun would replace John Sullivan, who...
A demonstrator waves a Chilean flag during a protest against the government in Santiago Thursday.
Russian trolls are stoking conflict in Chile, U.S. warns
The U.S. State Department warned on Thursday that it had seen indications of Russian "influence" on recent unrest in Chile, where two weeks of protests and riots have rocked the administration of P...
Residents (from left) Sharon Wagner-Higgins, Brian Cherry and Theresa Metzger talk about their experiences of being stranded in the dark during the power blackouts at the Villas at Hamilton housing complex for low income seniors Wednesday in Novato, California. Pacific Gas & Electric officials said they understood the hardships caused by the blackouts but insisted they were necessary.
In the dark: Disabled California seniors in complex left behind in outage amid wildfire threat
One woman in her 80s tripped over another resident who had fallen on the landing in a steep stairwell. Others got disoriented, even in their own apartments, and cried out for help. At least 20 s...

, , , ,