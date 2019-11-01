A woman using an electronic cigarette exhales a puff of smoke in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, Oct. 4. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 1,888 confirmed and probable cases have been reported in 49 states. That includes 37 deaths in 24 states. | AP

U.S. vaping illnesses rise to 1,888 cases, including 38 deaths, with pace picking up again

AP

NEW YORK – The number of U.S. vaping illnesses has jumped again, reaching more than 1,800 cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 1,888 confirmed and probable cases have been reported in 49 states. An Illinois report brings the toll to 38 deaths in 24 states.

The total is 284 higher than what the government reported last week and a larger increase than seen in several weeks. Officials say the previous slowdown could have been caused by reporting delays.

The outbreak appears to have started in March. No single ingredient, electronic cigarette or vaping device has been linked to all the illnesses. Most who got sick said they vaped products containing THC, the high-inducing ingredient in marijuana.

Health officials urge people to avoid vaping, particularly products containing THC and purchased off the street.

