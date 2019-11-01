FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump makes a statement at the White House about the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in northern Syria, in Washington Sunday. | REUTERS

World

Islamic State group announces successor to fallen chief al-Baghdadi, warns U.S. 'don't rejoice'

AP

BEIRUT – The Islamic State group declared a new leader Thursday after it confirmed the death of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi days earlier in a U.S raid in Syria.

In its audio released by the IS central media arm, al-Furqan Foundation, a new spokesman for IS identifies the successor as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — tracing his lineage, like al-Baghdadi, to the Prophet Muhammad’s Quraysh tribe.

It provided no other details about al-Qurayshi and it was not immediately clear who the name was in reference to. The group typically identifies its leaders using noms de guerre that refer to their tribal affiliation and lineage. Those names often change.

The speaker in the audio also confirmed the death of Abu Hassan al-Muhajir, a close aide of al-Baghdadi and a spokesman for the group since 2016.

Al-Muhajir was killed in a joint U.S. operation with Kurdish forces in Jarablus in northern Syria on Sunday, hours after al-Baghdadi blew himself up during a U.S. raid in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province.

The killings were a double blow to the extremist group, nearly seven months after its territorial defeat in Syria.

The new spokesman, named Abu Hamza al-Qurayshi, urged followers to pledge allegiance to the new Caliph and addressed the Americans, saying: “Don’t rejoice.”

“The Shura Council met immediately after confirming the martyrdom of Sheik Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The leaders of the Mujahedeen agreed after consultation with their brethren and acting according to the will (of al-Baghdadi) they pledged allegiance to Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi as the new leader of the Believers.”

The new Caliph is identified as a scholar, a well-known warrior and “emir of war” who has battled American forces and knows “its wars.”

“So don’t rejoice America for the death of Sheik al-Baghdadi,” the speaker said. “Don’t you know America that the state (IS) today is at the doorstep of Europe and is in Central Africa? It is also expanding and remaining from east to west.” The speaker was referencing the slogan IS used at the height of its successes: “Remaining and expanding.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Britain's Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, canvasses in Milton Keynes, southern England, on Thursday. Britain will go to the polls on Dec.12 in a bid to unlock the protracted Brexit deadlock.
U.K.'s Johnson blames Labour rival, pledges January Brexit after missing 'do or die' deadline
Prime Minister Boris Johnson blamed his opposition Labour rival for Britain's failure to leave the European Union by Thursday's deadline and promised to deliver Brexit by January — if he wins the u...
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during a news conference declaring a public health emergency in parts of Brooklyn in response to a measles outbreak, requiring unvaccinated people living in the affected areas to get the vaccine or face fines, in the Orthodox Jewish community of the Williamsburg neighborhood, in Brooklyn, New York City, April 9.
'Immune amnesia': Measles saps kids' ability to fight other germs
Measles has a stealth side effect: New research shows it erases much of the immune system's memory of how to fight other germs, so children recover only to be left more vulnerable to bugs like flu ...
Yemenis attend the funeral of victims of a Saudi-led airstrike in Saada, Yemen. last year. A database project that tracks violence says Yemen's civil war has left more than 100,000 people dead since 2015. The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project said Thursday the war's death toll includes more than 12,000 civilians killed in attacks directly targeting civilians.
Death toll from Yemen's war since 2014 hit 100,000 with Saudi-led coalition airstrikes claiming m...
Yemen's civil war has killed more than 100,000 people since 2015, a database project that tracks violence said Thursday. The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project, or ACLED, said in a...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump makes a statement at the White House about the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in northern Syria, in Washington Sunday. | REUTERS

, , , , ,