North Korea fires two unidentified projectiles toward Sea of Japan

North Korea fired at least two unidentified projectiles toward the Sea of Japan on Thursday, the South Korean military said.

The Japanese Defense Ministry said the projectiles were thought to be ballistic missiles, adding that they were not believed to have fallen into Japan’s exclusive economic zone or territory.

“Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture,” the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

It was the 12th time that the nuclear-armed North has carried out a major weapons test this year, with the last test-firing taking place on Oct. 2, when it tested a submarine-launched ballistic missile.