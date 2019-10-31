Shuri Castle, a symbol of Okinawa, destroyed in fire

The main building of Shuri Castle, a symbol of Okinawa Prefecture and popular tourist attraction, burned down in a fire early Thursday morning, reports said. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

As of 7:40 a.m., firefighters were still trying to put out the fire, NHK said.

The castle long served as the heart of Ryukyu Kingdom, which ruled the island prefecture from 1429 to 1879, but was destroyed in the Battle of Okinawa in the closing days of World War II. The structures were reconstructed in 1992, and the castle ruins were designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2000.

The castle uses both Japanese and Chinese architectural styles, underlining the unique characteristic of the Ryukyu Kingdom, which long served as a transportation hub connecting China and Japan.

“The cause of the fire has not been determined yet but a security company alarm went off at around 2:30 in the morning,” said Ryo Kochi, a spokesman with the Okinawa Prefectural Police.

Television footage showed large orange flames engulfing the castle. Local media said there were no initial reports of injuries.

Kochi said a tourist event was being held at the castle from the 27th, and some work linked to the event continued until 1 am but it is not clear whether that was linked to the fire.

