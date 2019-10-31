Pathologist Dr. Michael Baden speaks during a news conference to share preliminary results of a second autopsy done on Michael Brown in St. Louis County, Missouri, in 2014. Baden, a pathologist hired by Jeffrey Epstein's brother, says he believes the financier's death at a New York City jail was a murder, not suicide. Baden told Fox News on Tuesday that some injuries found on the 66-year-old Epstein's body "are extremely unusual in suicidal hangings" and more consistent with "homicidal strangulation." | AP

World / Crime & Legal

Jailed sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's injuries point to murder, not suicide, pathologist hired by kin says

AFP-JIJI

NEW YORK – A forensic pathologist hired by Jeffrey Epstein’s brother said Wednesday that evidence suggested the disgraced financier had not died by suicide in his jail cell but had been murdered.

Michael Baden contradicted the official verdict of suicide by hanging given by officials in August, saying Epstein’s injuries were “more indicative of homicidal strangulation.”

“I think that the evidence points toward homicide rather than suicide,” Baden, a former New York City medical examiner who was present at the autopsy, told Fox News.

He said multiple fractures found in Epstein’s neck — specifically the hyoid bone and thyroid cartilage — were “very unusual for suicide.”

Epstein was found dead in New York’s high-security Metropolitan Correctional Center on Aug. 10 as he awaited trial on allegations that he trafficked girls as young as 14 for sex.

New York’s chief medical examiner, Barbara Sampson, ruled that he had killed himself, a verdict that has been disputed by Epstein’s lawyers and his brother, Mark.

Sampson said Wednesday she and her office stand by their ruling.

“The original medical investigation was thorough and complete. There is no reason for a second medical investigation by our office,” she said in an email to AFP in response to Baden’s assertion.

Epstein, 66, was a multimillionaire hedge fund manager who hobnobbed with countless celebrities over the years, including Britain’s Prince Andrew and U.S. President Donald Trump.

His death fueled several conspiracy theories, mostly speculating that he had been murdered to stop him from revealing compromising information about some of his wealthy acquaintances.

Epstein was charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and another of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors.

He denied the charges but faced up to 45 years in jail if found guilty.

After his death dozens of women came forward to say they had been abused by him and several have sued his estate for damages.

Epstein was convicted in Florida in 2008 of paying young girls for massages but served just 13 months in jail under a secret plea deal struck with the then state prosecutor.

Baden was New York’s chief medical examiner in the late 1970s and is a regular guest on Fox News.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Authorities investigate the scene where an airplane crashed into an apartment complex Wednesday in Atlanta.
At least one killed when plane crashes into Atlanta-area townhouse complex
A small plane crashed into an Atlanta-area townhouse Wednesday morning, killing at least one person, authorities said. A second person who was on the plane was unaccounted for, DeKalb County Fir...
Ovidio Guzman, son of drug cartel kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, is briefly captured by Mexican military police in a residential compound near the center of Culiacan in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico Oct. 17 in this still image taken from a helmet camera footage obtained Wednesday.
Mexico shows footage of 'El Chapo' son's capture, defends his release to avoid cartel bloodbath
Mexico's government on Wednesday showed dramatic video footage of the moment when its forces briefly captured a son of kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman this month before they were ordered to relea...
Image Not Available
12 migrants found alive in refrigerated produce truck in Belgium
Twelve migrants — 11 Syrians and a Sudanese, all men — have been found alive in a refrigerated truck in Belgium transporting fruit and vegetables, police said Wednesday. The discovery came as Br...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Pathologist Dr. Michael Baden speaks during a news conference to share preliminary results of a second autopsy done on Michael Brown in St. Louis County, Missouri, in 2014. Baden, a pathologist hired by Jeffrey Epstein's brother, says he believes the financier's death at a New York City jail was a murder, not suicide. Baden told Fox News on Tuesday that some injuries found on the 66-year-old Epstein's body "are extremely unusual in suicidal hangings" and more consistent with "homicidal strangulation." | AP This undated photo obtained in July courtesy of the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. | NEW YORK STATE SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , , , ,