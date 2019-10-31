White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley walks back toward the West Wing on the North Lawn of the White House after speaking to reporters Monday in Washington. | AP

Business

U.S. wants China trade deal in 'same time frame' despite Chile's APEC summit cancellation

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump still hopes to sign a trade deal with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in the coming weeks despite Chile’s cancellation of the APEC summit where they had been scheduled to meet, the White House said Wednesday.

“We look forward to finalizing Phase One of the historic trade deal with China within the same time frame, and when we have an announcement, we’ll let you know,” spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

President Sebastian Pinera announced earlier that Chile could no longer hold the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and later Cop 25 climate change conference in Santiago, due to violent unrest in the city.

Gidley said as of now there was no replacement location.

“It’s our understanding the organization does not currently have a secondary site prepared. We’re awaiting potential information regarding another location,” he said.

Trump and Xi had been targeting an encounter on the sidelines of the APEC event to sign an initial agreement aimed at resolving an 18-month trade war between the world’s two biggest economies.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A demonstrator carries a placard with a message written in Portuguese: "Bolsonaro, who had Marielle and Anderson killed?" referring to the slaying of councilwoman Marielle Franco and her driver, during a protest by labor unions in Brasilia Wednesday. TV Globo reported the doorman of Bolsonaro's gated house community in Rio de Janeiro cited his name in an investigation into the 2018 murder of the politician. Bolsonaro denies reports tying him to the councilwoman's killers.
Bolsonaro threatens Brazil's Globo TV over 'villainous' report linking him to councilwoman's assa...
President Jair Bolsonaro threatened on Wednesday to cancel the license of Brazil's largest TV network, Globo, accusing it of "villainous journalism" after a report connecting him with a former poli...
Family members of Boeing Co. 737 Max crash victims hold photographs as CEO Dennis Muilenburg speaks during a House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee hearing in Washington on Wednesday. Muilenburg Tuesday declined to endorse specific reforms to bolster safety oversight of the aerospace giant during a sometimes angry grilling in his first appearance before Congress since two 737 Max crashes killed 346 people.
Boeing CEO faces another grilling on Capitol Hill over 'lack of candor' in Max mess
Lawmakers blasted Boeing and peppered its CEO on Wednesday with questions about the design and marketing of the 737 Max, the plane involved in two crashes that killed 346 people. House Transport...
Travelers arrive at Sendai Airport on Wednesday as regular direct flights linking the city and Bangkok resumed after a hiatus of five and a half years.
Direct Sendai to Bangkok flights resume after 5-year hiatus
Regular direct flights linking Sendai and Thailand's capital, Bangkok, resumed Wednesday after a hiatus of five and a half years, in what is hoped will be a boon to tourism in the region.

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley walks back toward the West Wing on the North Lawn of the White House after speaking to reporters Monday in Washington. | AP

, , , , , , , , ,