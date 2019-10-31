The humanitarian rescue ship Ocean Viking arrives at Pozzallo harbor in Sicily, southern Italy, Wednesday. The ship operated by two French charities arrived after nearly two weeks being blocked at sea. | FRANCESCO RUTA / ANSA / VIA AP

Ship arrives in Sicily with 104 migrants rescued off Libya after 12 days at sea

AP

MILAN, ITALY – A humanitarian rescue ship operated by two French charities has arrived at a port in Sicily after nearly two weeks stuck at sea.

Ocean Viking arrived in Pozzallo on Wednesday morning, 12 days after it rescued 104 migrants from a rubber dinghy in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya.

The Ocean Viking had refused a Libyan coast guard instruction to land there, as it is not considered safe place.

A solution was reached Tuesday when Italy said it would allow the migrants to disembark after Germany and France agreed to take them in.

SOS Mediterranee, one of the charities that operates the ship, has express relief at the agreement but noted it was only an ad-hoc solution.

The migrants were from eight countries, including Bangladesh, Sudan and Nigeria. They included 41 minors and two pregnant women.

